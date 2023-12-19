After a disappointing presentation from DeLorean, the Hyundai N Vision 74 suddenly appeared. While the new Alpha5 did not do justice to the work of Giorgetto Giugiaro, the Hyundai was a bull's eye. And that is why we are happy with this news. If the following rumor turns out to be true, then you can actually order the Hyundai N Vision 74 in two years.

The Korean ET News helps spread the rumor. The news website is said to have spoken to someone within the project. “We have decided to produce only one hundred copies of the hydrogen-electric concept car N Vision 74 in the first half of 2026,” says the anonymous source within the car brand. So you have to be patient.

What is the Hyundai N Vision 74?

We were already lucky enough to have one prototype of the Hyundai N Vision 74 to drive on the circuit. Partly because of that experience, we named it last year as Instant Icon of the Year 2022. The concept car produces 680 hp and 900 Nm. The range is 600 kilometers and the production version would go even further.

The more powerful Hyundai N Vision 74 that would go into production should have around 800 hp of power. However, the range suffers from this. It must be between 400 and 500 kilometers. For the 0-100 time you should think of a time under three seconds. However, not all hundred copies of the N Vision 74 are sold to customers.

Hyundai would keep thirty units to race in North America and Europe. It is not known in which racing class Hyundai wants to participate. Maybe Garage 56 near Le Mans? The Korean news website hasn't yet spotted a price tag for the Hyundai N Vision 74, but it's somewhere between “Damn, what a lot of money” and “No way, that much?!” to sit.