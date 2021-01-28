Argentina stayed with the place that Japan left in the She Believes Cup, a traditional tournament organized by the American soccer federation (US Soccer) and that brings together the powerful local team, Canada and Brazil in this edition. The home run will be played February 18-24 in Orlando.

Speculation grew in the last hours when Japan announced that it would not travel due to the health situation in the United States. But there were several nations that wanted that place, including Mexico and Colombia. However, this Thursday it was confirmed that the team led by Carlos Borrello will replace the Asian.

The pandemic affected the last year of the team, which closed 2020 without matches, after the FIFA dates were suspended and the friendlies on November 27 and December 1 were not played with Brazil in São Paulo, despite what which there was a concentration in the Ezeiza campus with 30 soccer players.

Finally, the South American classic will take place in the United States, since the first commitment of both selected will be on the first date of the SheBelieves Cup, on Thursday 18. Then, on the 21st, the Argentines will face the Canadians, while on the 24th they will close with the current two-time world champions. The duels will be at Exploria Stadium.

Brazil is one of the best teams in the world and dominator of the region. In the last Copa América played in 2018, the Rio de Janeiro national team beat the Argentine 3-1 in the group zone and 3-0 in the final phase. That determined that the Brazilians kept the title and the Argentines were third. Chile finished second.

Argentina’s formation at the World Cup in France 2019. Photo: AFP

This time, the SheBelieves Cup will be held in a bubble set up in Orlando, in the state of Florida, following the sanitary protocols of US Soccer, guided by Concacaf. There will be tests for Covid-19 before traveling, once they arrive – and without which they will not be able to start training – and every two days during the competition. Also, while there will be an audience, all matches will be held with limited attendance.

Since 2016, the invitational tournament brings together the best selected in the world. In the first three editions the local, France, England and Germany participated. In 2019, Japan and Brazil were added instead of the French and German teams, while in 2020 there were Spain, Japan and England, the great absentee in 2021.