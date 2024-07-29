In general, there are many incorrect proofs of problems proposed by amateur mathematicians; for example, every other day someone claims to have a new test of the famous Riemann hypothesis. This makes most professional mathematicians not even bother to check any of the alleged solutions, so as not to waste time. However, there are exceptions to this rule. Two examples of this are Marjorie Ricea housewife from California (USA), and Aubrey de Grey, an English biologist, who solved important and difficult mathematical problems.

In 1975, Rice proposed four new types of convex pentagons covering the plane, which is related to one of the oldest problems in geometryConvex polygons are those in which, if you take two points of the figure, the line that joins them is also inside it. The first question is: which convex polygons allow you to cover the entire plane without overlapping or empty spaces? To form the mosaic, it is possible to move, rotate and reflect the starting polygon, but nothing more; neither modify its size nor deform it.

The ancient Greeks demonstrated that the only regular polygons—with equal sides and interior angles—that cover the plane (without leaving gaps) are the equilateral triangle, the square and the regular hexagon. But if more general convex polygons are usedthe question becomes much more difficult. It has long been known that any triangle and convex quadrilateral worked. Also It was proven that there are only three families of convex hexagons that can cover the plane, and that no other convex polygon with more than six sides can do so.

However, the most difficult case arises when considering convex pentagons. More than 100 years ago, the first five families of pentagons covering the plane were found. In 1968, a mathematician He found three more and statedincorrectly, having shown that these eight were the only convex pentagons covering the plane.

Marjorie Rice came across an article mentioning this result in the journal Scientific American. Despite having only a high school degree, although a keen interest in art, Rice soon found the Four new types of convex pentagons covering the plane. In tribute to Rice — who died in 2017 at the age of 94 — one of those types is shown with pentagonal tiles covering the floor in the lobby of the Mathematical Association of America headquarters (in Washington, USA). Over time, more coverings were found, bringing the total number of families of convex pentagons to 15. Finally, in 2017, mathematician Michaël Rao, using a computer-assisted proof, demonstrated that these 15 known families of convex pentagons They are the only ones that can cover the plane.

Marjorie Rice.

The other story of an amateur who made a mathematical contribution is that of the media-savvy biologist Aubrey de Grey, who made a breakthrough in the plane coloring problem, a famous question in graph theory, with connections to other problems in this area. Also known as the Hadwiger-Nelson problemis about finding the minimum number of colors needed to color a plane, such that any two points that are a distance of one from each other have different colors. This value is called the chromatic number of the plane.

Mathematicians Hugo Hadwiger and Edward Nelson worked on and publicized the problem in the 1940s and 1950s. Soon, Upper and lower limits were found for the chromatic number of the plane.

An upper bound is known to be seven, since it is possible to color the plane with only seven colors, such that no two points at a distance one have the same color. To do this, the plane is covered with a regular hexagon whose diameter is slightly less than one. Since each hexagon is adjacent to six other hexagons, seven colors are used: one for the central hexagon and six for its neighbors. Following this strategy, all the hexagons are colored, and the plane is colored as desired.

As for the lower bound, an obvious one is three. Just to color the vertices of an equilateral triangle with sides of length one requires three different colors. A slightly more complicated graph—the so-called Moser spindlewith seven vertices—discovered in 1961, shows that at least four colors are needed. All this establishes that the chromatic number of the plane is four, five, six or seven. And so the situation remained for almost 60 years, until Aubrey de Grey’s work in 2018.

De Grey, a scientist known for his view that medical technology may enable present-day humans not to die of age-related causes, befriended mathematicians through their shared passion for board games. They introduced him to graph theory and the Hadwiger-Nelson problem, and for years De Grey worked on these topics from time to time. In 2018, he published an article in which he proves that the chromatic number of the plane is at least five. To do so, he merged several copies of the Moser spindle and constructed a monstrous graph with 20,425 vertices, which is impossible to color in four colors. The size of these uncolorable graphs in four colors has since been reduced to 509 vertices.

The general problem remains unsolved, but through the work of this biologist it is known that the chromatic number of the plane is five, six or seven. De Grey may not have achieved biological immortality, but he has certainly achieved mathematical immortality.

Siddhant Govardhan Agrawal is a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT).

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked its development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

Editing, translation and coordination: Agatha Timon Garcia-Longoria. She is the coordinator of the Mathematical Culture Unit of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT)

