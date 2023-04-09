Exceptional match that we experienced this afternoon at Anfield. Liverpool and Arsenal have given us one of the best matches of the season. Two very different realities have collided on the pitch, two teams with very different dynamics that have managed to complete, in sections, the match they had been looking to play.
The first part was, at least until minute 30, a Gunner monologue. Mikel Arteta’s men took the lead thanks to a great goal from Gabriel Martinelli. The carioca, after an individual play, helped himself to Virgil van Dijk’s rude mistake to get the first goal on the scoreboard. 15 minutes later Gabriel Jesus seemed to seal the match with a final header after a measured cross from his compatriot Martinelli. Once again, the Liverpool defense sinned again for a lack of forcefulness.
Just before the referee signaled the end of the first 45 minutes, Liverpool resurfaced thanks to a great goal from Mohamed Salah that was accompanied by a multitude of net chances close to the horn. The second half was a flurry of chances for both teams. Salah missed a penalty midway through the second half but the fight ended up going to the local side thanks to an excellent play by Trent Alexander Arnold that Roberto Firmino, the usual one, finished off with a great shot with his head.
The discount was practically indescribable. Two obvious goal chances for Liverpool that Aaron Ramsdale saved perfectly. The first after an exquisite left-footed shot from Salah directed at the squad and the second after a chest shot from point-blank range by Ibrahima Konaté. Against Arsenal they were close to going hand in hand with Alisson Becker, but Martinelli was not precise when it came to assisting Bukayo Saka.
The match ended and both left with a bittersweet taste. This result is not valid for either of them in the pursuit of their goals. For Liverpool the Champions League, for Arsenal the title.
