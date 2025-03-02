The Great Carnival Caphaw of Cádiz 2025 Filling the main avenue of the city with joy and color again Sunday March 2.

As every year, thousands of Cadiz and visitors will congregate to enjoy the parade, in which the floats and carnival groups will put the gold brooch to one of the most emblematic parties of the Gaditano calendar.

Carnival Great Cavalcade Schedule

The event will begin 17:30 hours And it is expected to continue for several hours. The parade will be starring nine floats dedicated to Carnival of the world. Brazil, Venice, Barranquilla and Tenerife will be some of the planet areas that will be honored this year.

Parade route

Traffic cuts and restrictions

On the occasion of the event, traffic in The main avenue of Cádiz will suffer cuts from Sunday afternoon. Drivers are recommended to seek alternative routes and use public transport to avoid congestions in the vicinity of the tour.









Sale of chairs for the parade

The localities to witness the ride have been available since the Friday, February 7. The concessionary company, Romian Producciones SL, enabled the online sale through Enterticket from 10:00 a.m. on February 7 until 10:00 a.m. on February 14. In this channel the chairs located between Varela and the land doors were offered.

The remaining 60% of locations, located between the Glorieta Engineer La Cierva and Varela, will be put on sale at the box office from February 18 in a module enabled on Dr. José Manuel Pascual and Pascual Street. The sales schedule will be 9:00 a 14:00 and of 15:30 to 18:00 From February 18 to 28, in addition to March 1, being closed on 22 and 23.

The day of the parade, From 3:00 p.m.the accommodating will also sell available chairs. Prices will be 7 euros For the front row and 6 euros For the rear row, with a limit of 20 locations per person in physical sale.