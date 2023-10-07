Verstappen back on top of the world

Now we can officially say: Max Verstappen is world champion 2023. In fact, it was ‘enough’ for the Dutchman from Red Bull to finish 2nd to win his third consecutive world title, also facilitated by retirement of his teammate Sergio Perez became involved in contact with Ocon and Hülkenberg. A race which, in reality, had not started well for the Dutchman, who dropped from 3rd place on the grid to 5th after an excellent start by Russell and the two Ferraris, while at the same time taking advantage of a bad start from part of Norris. Even before the conclusion of the first lap, however, the first of the three Safety Car entries onto the track, in that case due to Liam Lawson’s mistake. Russell’s start was therefore very positive and at the restart he also took the lead over Piastri shortly before the second intervention of the safety car, this time due to another error by Sargeant. However, the race comes to life in the last ten laps, first with the recovery of Piastri on Russell and subsequently with that of Verstappen on the two Ferraris and on Russell, thus returning to the podium. At11th lapeven before the maneuver on the Mercedes’ Briton, contact occurs between Perez, Ocon and Hülkenberg, with the episode which, in fact, mathematically gives the world championship to Verstappen. In the final Norris comes back on Russell, all while Piastri wins his first victory in Formula 1. The Ferraris, however, did poorly, losing the place to Hamilton in the final stages of the race, finishing in sixth and seventh position.

1st, Oscar Piastri – McLaren

“I’m very happy, even though it was a very stressful race. When I saw all those who started on the softs, and who were very fast, I thought we were in trouble. The tires then dropped quite quickly and it went well. The Safety Car wasn’t my friend because it favored Verstappen’s return, but the pace was good and it was a race where there was a lot to manage such as the different tires and compounds. But the pace was good and I’m happy. Everything we have learned will be important for tomorrow too. When Max moved to 2nd place I thought I was in trouble, but I managed to manage the tires well and the first win in a Sprint is cool.”

2nd, Max Verstappen – Red Bull

“It’s a fantastic feeling. It’s been an incredible year with great racing and I’m extremely proud of the work the team has done. It’s really nice to be part of this group of people, and it’s incredible to be a three-time world champion. We will continue to push and try to do the best we can, today was quite an exciting race too. A bit of a shame about the Safety Cars, but it was good and fun, and I’m very happy. Oscar had a great race, I don’t think it was that simple because he started on medium and there were others who had more grip at the start, but he did well. I tried to catch him at the end but we couldn’t. We’ll see what happens, but now I’m trying to enjoy the moment and I hope I can continue like this in the future.”

3rd, Lando Norris – McLaren

“I’m not completely happy, but I want to congratulate Oscar and Max. The first victory came before me, so congratulations to him, but it was a bad race for me, difficult and with a bad start. But then I managed to recover and it was a fun race with some nice overtaking. In any case it’s another double podium and it’s positive for the team. We knew from the start the riders on the soft tires, who were obviously much faster in the early stages of the race. We were also lucky with the Safety Cars, otherwise the mediums would have gone even better than the softs. I hope I can win my first race too; I’ve been trying for a long time, but Oscar drove an exceptional race and was great this weekend. I made several mistakes, he didn’t, he made the most of every situation and hats off.”