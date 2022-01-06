If you combine the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, set out by two evangelists – Matthew and Luke, then it will take no more than one page. What will we learn?

The aged Joseph, along with his pregnant young wife Mary, set off from Nazareth to Bethlehem to take part in the population census. There was no room in the hotels in Bethlehem, so they had to take refuge in the barn for the night. Childbirth began, and the Virgin Mary gave birth to the Baby.

The shepherds were one of the first to know about this, to whom the Angel of the Lord appeared not far from this place, who announced to the shepherds the joyful news of the birth of Christ the Savior. Together with the Angel, there appeared “the multitude of the heavenly host,” which glorified God.

In addition, the Eastern Magi – sages, astrologers, who saw a star in the sky and set off on their way to worship the King of Judah and bring Him gifts: gold, incense and myrrh – learned about the birth of the Infant God.

King Herod, who ruled at that time in Jerusalem, deceived the wise men to find out where the Baby was, and ordered to kill all the boys who were born in Bethlehem. The Angel of the Lord learned of the treacherous plans of King Herod and ordered, appearing in a dream to Joseph, take his family and flee to Egypt while Herod reigns in Israel.

This plot, full of drama, has inspired thousands of famous artists and poets from different countries and different eras to create their brilliant icons, paintings and literary works.

Over time, every detail of this story gave rise to many meanings, and all the nuances acquired symbolic meaning.

For example, the star at the top of the New Year tree is the memory of the Star of Bethlehem that appeared to the Magi. The gifts brought to the Infant by the Eastern astrologers have a symbolic meaning: gold was presented to the Infant Christ as King, incense – as God, and myrrh – a substance made of resin used for embalming bodies at funerals – as the Son of Man, to whom many sufferings were predicted, shameful death on the cross and burial.

In memory of the gifts of the Magi – Christmas gifts that are placed under the Christmas tree for children. Magi over the centuries turned into Santa Claus (St. Nicholas), and then into Santa Claus. Christmas songs – like our carols – remind us of the choir of angels who praised Christ the Savior.

Nevertheless, the main content and the main meaning of the Gospel story about the Nativity of Christ is what the Angel of the Lord said to the shepherds: “Do not be afraid; I proclaim to you the great joy that will be to all people: for this day a Savior, who is Christ the Lord, has been born to you in the city of David. “

Much here draws attention to itself: and “do not be afraid”, and “great joy”, and “to all people.”

The call not to be afraid sounds very modern at all times. Fear is one of the most important emotions of a person who is constantly afraid of threats to his well-being: people are afraid of restrictions on freedom, as well as poverty, misery, hunger, unemployment, homelessness, loneliness; natural disasters, catastrophes, finally, disease and death – both your own and your loved ones. Various phobias, anxieties, panic states accompany human life. People crave love and protection.

The Angel of the Lord who appeared to the shepherds announced that the one who would save mankind was born. Establishing a strong connection between man and God, carried out by love, is the victory over fears. This is the source of great joy for all people.

Every soul – believer and unbeliever – longs for unhypocritical love, which is the most important source of joy, but an inexorable law operates in our life: if you do not love yourself, then you do not receive love. It turns out that in order to be loved and be in joy, you have to do something yourself, at the same time freeing yourself from the fetters of orphanhood, despondency, enmity, pride, envy, loneliness, the bustle of life, eating up the human soul and precious time of life.

The Feast of the Nativity of Christ reminds all of us of this seemingly simple truth: turn with all your heart to the Savior and know that truly God is love.

Author – publicist, literary critic, rector of the Church of the Holy Martyr Tatiana at Moscow State University, archpriest

The editorial position may not coincide with the opinion of the author