The electoral campaigns for the 2023 Federal National Council candidates are witnessing great interaction from the electorate, who have stressed, through various social media platforms, the need for electoral programs to be realistic and to stay away from vague promises and pledges. The electoral campaigns that were launched yesterday represent an opportunity for candidates to express themselves and publicize their electoral programs, with the aim of convincing members of electoral bodies to vote for them during the fifth session of the Federal National Council elections. The guide “Building Parliamentary Capacities for the UAE Society” issued by the National Elections Committee identified (6) main criteria for preparing an effective electoral program that is short and simple, honest and reliable, and includes issues that concern voters, is different from others, addresses the mind and heart, and is purposeful. . The guide called on the candidate and his electoral campaign team to develop an electoral program capable of competing with the electoral programs of other candidates, given that the candidate will not be alone in the midst of electoral campaigns, but rather the content of his electoral program may be similar to many other electoral programs. The guide pointed out the importance of the candidate addressing voters according to their inclinations and interests. If the center of gravity and influence of voters are young people, he must focus on youth issues. However, if the center of gravity and influence of voters are women, he must focus on women’s issues. The guide explained that the candidate’s electoral program is his work plan or program for the duration of his membership in the Federal National Council if he wins, meaning that the questions he will ask the ministers and the general topics he will adopt must reflect and express this program. The guide called on the candidates to be realistic about their electoral promises and what they will do if they succeed. It also urged them to show respect and appreciation for everything that is said about them, even if it differs from them, and to express solidarity with the opinions of others. The guide emphasized that the goal of candidacy must be to achieve the interests of voters in a way that does not conflict with the general interests of the state. Therefore, it is necessary for the candidate to read the constitution more than once, and know the relationship between the federal authorities, the position of the Federal National Council in relation to these authorities, and the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the constitution.