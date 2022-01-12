Barça and Real Madrid have given us a great game in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, which due to small details has fallen on the side of the meringues.
Xavi Hernández’s team, for the first time, has begun to find his game, attacking the whites with an inhospitable courage so far. Wonderful sensations despite the defeat by the minimum.
During the first 30 minutes the match was Vinícius Junior. The Brazilian footballer received all the balls that his teammates took to perfection from behind. The huge gap left by Barcelona between the midfield and the defense allowed the Madridistas on more than one occasion to peek into the edge of Marc-André ter Stegen’s area with enough space to look for the shot. Finally, an unforced loss by Sergio Busquets ended with the first goal of the match for the carioca.
From minute 30 the Catalans decided to take a step forward thanks to the fact that Gavi and Frenkie de Jong began to participate little by little in the construction of the game. A great play by Ousmane Dembélé led to Luuk de Jong’s tying goal.
The second part began with an overwhelming dominance of the culé team that began to deflate around the equator of the second half. The white team was activated again for five minutes and was worth it to get ahead on the scoreboard.
Xavi gave entrance to Ansu Fati in what would be the change that would return to turn the tables on the pitch. It was the “cobra” in charge of tying the game with an impeccable header.
The culé team finished the ninety minutes installed in the Real Madrid area without much success. The extension was already a reality.
Ancelotti’s team gave the ball to Barça in an obvious way and the play worked out like a charm, because after a loss by Dembélé, the whites mounted a perfect counterattack that Fede Valverde ended with success.
The rest of the game was a monologue by the Barça fans who were left without the fair prize of a draw. Real Madrid will face either Atleti or Athletic in what will undoubtedly be a high-altitude final. Great image of both teams that have given us a great game. Xavi’s men leave with their heads held high.
#Great #image #Xavis #Barça #defeat #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply