Viktor Goncharenko left the post of head coach of CSKA. The Belarusian specialist and the army club terminated cooperation by mutual agreement of the parties. Goncharenko became the head of the club in December 2016, under his leadership the army team won 82 wins in 167 matches, won the Russian Super Cup in 2018, twice became silver medalists of the Russian championship. Earlier it became known that the 43-year-old specialist will be replaced by former army striker, assistant head coach of the Croatian national team Ivica Olic.

Initially, the leadership of CSKA, appointing Goncharenko, hoped that the team’s results, which were under Leonid Slutsky, would be preserved. And maybe they will even improve. But it was difficult to preserve the victorious traditions. The experienced players who had formed the backbone of the team for many years are gone. Brothers Berezutsky, Ignashevich, Vernbloom, Musa, Natkho, Golovin … There are only young people left. And young guys tend to be unstable. They may end up with one great season, and the next will be a complete failure.

And so it happened. In the 2018/19 season, the team beat Real Madrid twice in the Champions League and looked decent in the Russian championship. At least it showed meaningful football. Everyone expected that next season the army team would get stronger, become even stronger. But it didn’t work out. The management went to meet the coach and last summer worked seriously on the transfer market (according to the transfermarkt, CSKA spent about € 40 million on strengthening the roster, – Izvestia). But there was a failure in the Europa League, the results in the Russian championship did not improve, and of the newcomers, only Bakhtiyor Zainutdinov was integrated into the roster.

Goncharenko worked for more than four years in the team, but the club never came close to the championship. There is no expected result in European competition either. Usually a team is built for three years, that is, he got a chance to show himself in full. Now we can say that Victor did not use it. At the same time, I fully admit that Goncharenko will continue to be in demand in the Russian Premier League. I can easily imagine him at the head of Krasnodar next season. If they do decide to fire Murad Musaev, such talk is going on now.

Is the great coach Goncharenko? What does it mean? A great coach is a person who gives results. The Belarusian had a serious result only in BATE. Dismissal of Viktor Onopko (Belarusian assistant coach) in winter? It’s hard to say why the club made such a decision, you need to know the inner workings. On the other hand, the Berezutsky brothers came to the team. This is totally normal. Young people should also be given a chance. Onopko worked as an assistant for many years. Already somewhere you can become the main one.

Was CSKA worth firing Goncharenko before the winter break so that the new head coach had time to get to know the team? Now the new mentor also has a break. It is small, but still there. It is clear that Ivica Olic came with an eye to the next season, but even in this we need to show the result. CSKA is quite capable of reaching European competition. The most important matches are yet to come. The team is unlikely to compete for the championship, but for the second or third line – quite.

The choice in favor of Olic is most likely the idea of ​​the board of directors. I think that the same Vasily Berezutsky would be no worse than a Croat. Both have no experience as a head coach. At the same time, Berezutsky has been in the team for a long time, knows the capabilities of all players, worked with Slutsky in Holland. But for some reason we rarely trust ours as a head coach. Well, let’s see what happens with Ivica. He was a good player.

