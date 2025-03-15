Judicial offensive of the great owners of housing for rent against the income control in Catalonia. Just when a year of the entry into force of the measure is completed, electionomista.es has confirmed that Great forks such as Azora, Living, Grupo Lar, Axa or Hines They have filed a resource before the Third Section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TJSC)the maximum judicial instance at the regional level.

The action has been vehiculated through the employer Aspa (Association of Real Estate with rental heritage) and has already been admitted for processing. It should be clarified that not all associates of the organization have residential assets in lease.

Specifically, the employer has resorted to the second declaration of tension residential market areas carried out by the Generalitat of Catalonia. This measure, adopted in July last year, covers 131 municipalitiesto which 140 locations included in a previous resolution must be added. Real estate market sources underline that Aspa did not challenge the first statement, although other entities did. Currently, 90% of the Catalan population, more than seven million people, lives under income control.

“Counterproductive” policy

Speaking to this media, an Aspa spokesman argues that “These types of measures are counterproductive Because they do not effect the price drop, as has already been demonstrated in other cities in neighboring countries where it was imposed; In fact, it causes the withdrawal of housing from the market. “” In addition, it discourages investment in residential rental, both individuals and institutional savings that are so necessary. It is not a measure that attaches the root problem, which is the lack of offer, “says this interlocutor.

At the moment, the admission to the contentious process, which occurred on March 3, has activated the mechanisms conspful in this type of litigation. Now, the Department of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition You must send the full administrative file to the TSJC, which at that time will place Aspa to formulate demand writing. While the procedure progresses and until judgment is made, the court will resolve on the precautionary measures requested by Aspa.

If the magistrates support the precautionary, the effects of the declaration of tensioning residential market areas would be suspended. That is, the application of the maximum prices would be stopped until the bottom of the matter was resolved.

Less investment and less offer

To date, Catalonia is the only community that has applied the stocks to the leases contemplated in the National Housing Law approved in 2023. It should also be remembered that The declarations of tensioning areas occurred in a pre -election contextafter the early call for elections by President Pere Aragonès.

In tension municipalities, the rental of new contracts cannot exceed the price of the last contract in force in the last five years, once the annual update clause is applied. In addition, in the case of a large holder, that is, an owner with five or more real estate, the rent cannot exceed the reference index of the rental price.

Yesterday, the Housing Minister Isabel Rodríguezaccompanied by his Catalan counterpart Sylvia panequechecked by the decrease of 3.7% of the price in the whole of the first 140 top municipalities, and 6.4% only in Barcelona. “To the agoreros, today we tell you that it is possible to intervene the rental market to lower prices and maintain the stability of the tenants,” said the minister.

He also argued that the government works for “a greater offer” of the rental market. Rodríguez’s words link with the alert signals sent from the sector. After a year since the entry into force of the limitation of prices, the availability of floors has been strongly affected, With an adjustment of 40,000 homes less on the marketaccording to data from the Fotocasa portal.

Also the figures of the rental observatory point in the same direction. According to this entity, the Reduction of Stock In this last year it has been 39,785 homes, which represents a 25.7%drop, and places Catalonia with 114,878 floors. This adjustment is “one of the most accused data in the country,” according to the Observatory.

On the other hand, price control has also retracted investment in the residential segment in Catalonia. According to the CBRE consultancy, between 2019 and 2024, the capital mobilized in the Multifamily —Category that includes the constructions with homes for the collection of income – collapsed almost 30% in Barcelona.