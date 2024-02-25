Being famous yourself does not mean that you can no longer be a fan of other world-famous colleagues. Hollywood actress Melissa McCarthy proved this on Saturday evening, when she returned home after the SAG Awards with singer Billie Eilish's signature on her forehead.
Denise de Koning
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Great #hilarity #SAG #Awards #ceremony #Billie #Eilish #signs #forehead #actress #Melissa #McCarthy
Leave a Reply