Great goal from midfield brings Nacional closer to the semifinal of the Colombia Cup, video

Robert Mejía
Taken from the Win Sports + broadcast
Robert Mejia
Robert Mejía surprised the Águilas Doradas goalkeeper, José David Contreras.
OF
Robert Mejía had not scored goals since he arrived at Atlético Nacional, from Turkish football. But the first one he scored went down in history and could even fight for international awards.
Mejía scored the second goal for those led by William Amaral in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup, against Águilas Doradas, at the Alberto Grisales stadium, in Rionegro. National won 0-3.
In the 73rd minute, the midfielder saw goalkeeper José David Contreras ahead of him and kicked from before the middle of the field to score the 0-2 score that leaves Nacional with a foot and a half in the semifinal of the tournament.
CLOSE EVERYTHING! Robert Mejía’s great goal to give Atlético Nacional the partial 2-0 against Águilas Doradas. From before the middle of the court and directly hitting the net. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/oTdoOiWY8H
— Juan Andrés Pineda (@juanpinedar27) September 28, 2023
Nacional had taken the lead in the 37th minute, when Juan Felipe Aguirre scored with a header after a corner kick.
Subsequently, Jefferson Duque extended the lead in the 90th minute+4, after taking advantage of a rebound given by goalkeeper Contreras.
Mejía’s reaction after his great midfield goal
At the end of the match, Win Sports journalist Sheyla García showed Mejía the great goal he scored. This was her reaction:
