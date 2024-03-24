The Mexican team is facing its similar USA in it AT&T Stadium to be able to win his first title of the CONCACAF Nations LeagueHowever, it seems that that dream is going to fade once again as happened in the first edition.
To look for the area's trophy, the coach of the Tricolor, Jaime Lozanomade no changes with respect to the semifinal against Panamaexcept Hirving Lozanowho replaced the injured one Julian Quiñonesand despite having more control of the ball, before the end of the first half he appeared Tyler Adams with a distant shot that surprised Guillermo Ochoa to put up the Team USA.
Unfortunately, Mexico They already lose 2-0, although they still have 25 minutes to look for a tie or a comeback against the local team, however, in the meantime, criticism and memes towards them began on social networks. Paco Memo for not being able to stop the first goal shot, since from different perspectives, he really could have done more.
“We said no cannon shots”, “Do whatever tricks you want with Ochoa, the most relegated goalkeeper. “They can't score a goal from that distance and it wasn't angled.”, “He applied the classic strainer”, “Great goal by Tyler Adams or mistake by Guillermo Ochoa or a combination of both?”, “The United States goal passes through the middle of the goal, with all due respect to Memo Ochoa, he eats it up completely, it is a shot from 25 meters, an urgent generational change has to come”are some of the tweets that could be read.
Here we leave you the best memes against the national goalkeeper:
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Great #goal #Adams #failure #Ochoa #Mexico #United #States #close #threetime #Nations #League #championship
Leave a Reply