Sunday, March 10, DRV PNK stadium, in Florida. He Inter Miamiwhich started 2024 on the right foot, adding two victories in the MLS and a 2-2 draw in the CONCACAF Champions League, received a visit from Montreal.
The eleven players that Gerardo: 'Tata' Martino sent to the field were Cellender in goal, a line of three center backs with Allen, Serhiy Andriyovych Kryvtsov and Avilés. The midfield was taken over by five footballers of tremendous quality, such as Jordi Alba, Sunderland, Redono, Gressel and Ruíz. Go ahead Robert Taylor and Campana.
Luis Suárez started on the bench and came on as a replacement. Lionel Messi was not even considered for this match, since the Rosario strategist preferred to save it for the second leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League, against Nashville.
At minute thirteen of the first half, Fernando Álvarez scored in favor of the visitor. At seventy-one Leonardo Campana made it 1-1. However, just four minutes later, Matías Coccaro gave Montréal the lead back.
At seventy-eight Sunusi Ibrahim increased the advantage for the Canadians, but at eighty Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets put together one of those many plays that immortalized them as culés and brought Inter Miami closer on the scoreboard.
With ten minutes left, Gerardo's men: 'Tata' Martino threw themselves forward, in search of a tie that would allow them to remain undefeated so far in 2024. However, the attempts were just that. : in attempts, and Inter Miami had to accept defeat.
Now it will be time to focus on the match next Wednesday, March 13, when they host Nashville SC for the duel corresponding to the second leg of the round of 16 in the CONCACAF Champions League.
