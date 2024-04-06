Catalina Usme continues to increase her legend and was confirmed this Saturday as the top scorer of the Colombian women's national team in all of history. The now Pachuca player scored the goal with which the team led by Ángelo Marsiglia went into halftime beating Mexico in Orlando.

The goal, furthermore, was of extraordinary quality. It came in the 44th minute, when Cata received a service from Manuela Vanegas on the edge of the area.

Usme turned to find a shooting angle and then took a right foot to hang the ball in the corner and leave goalkeeper Esthefanny Barreras, who had been, until that moment, the figure of the first stage, without any option.

It was Catalina's 55th goal with the Colombian Senior National Team shirt. He achieved the first on November 17, 2009, when he converted a penalty against Peru in the Bolivarian Games.

It should be remembered that, in women's soccer, the Olympic cycle tournaments are played by the senior teams.

Colombia has only beaten Mexico once, in 11 matches, not counting this Saturday's. It was July 11, 2015, at the Pan American Games. The match ended 1-0 and the goal was precisely scored by Catalina Usme.

The match serves as preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. On Tuesday, the National Team will face Guatemala.

News in development.

