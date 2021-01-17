The leader of English football, Manchester United, risks the exclusivity of the tip when he visits the last champion, Liverpool, today in the most attractive match of the continuity of the 19th date of the Premier League. For now they equalize without goals.

United, unbeaten for eleven games in British competition, started the day at the top of the standings with 36 points, followed by one by Leicester City and three by Liverpool, which has accumulated 67 Premier matches without losing at their stadium.

The meeting at Anfield is played from 13:30 in Argentina and is broadcast on ESPN.

For its part, Manchester City (32) will seek to add to Crystal Palace (23) from 16:15 to not lose track of the lot of the pointers.

Earlier, with the help of a sublime goal from Frenchman Tanguy Ndombele (ST 17m), Tottenham (4th) beat bottom Sheffield United 3-1 and are still on the hunt for the top spots. Ivorian Serge Aurier (PT 5m), Harry Kane (PT 40m), with his 12th goal – plus 11 decisive passes – scored the other goals for José Mourinho’s team. For Sheffield United, David McGoldrick (ST 14m) scored.

The 19th. date, which postponed the match between Aston Vila and Everton, will continue tomorrow with Arsenal-Newcastle (17:00).

Main positions: Manchester United 36 points; Leicester 35; Liverpool and Tottenham 33; Manchester City and Everton 32.