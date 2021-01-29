The Alberto Ángel Fernández administration finally regulated the so-called Tax on Large Fortunes, which Máximo Kirchner promoted, with the support of economist and deputy Carlos Heller. This law, passed in 2020, had been promulgated on December 18 but had not yet been regulated.

The delay in the implementation of this norm had awakened the anger of Kirchnerism, which it promoted in Congress, through Cristina Kirchner in the Senate and Máximo Kirchner in the Chamber of Deputies.

The standard published in Decree 2021-42-APN-PTE is called “Law of Solidarity and Extraordinary Contribution to Help Mitigate the Effects of the Pandemic N ° 27,605 “. And it is signed by President Alberto Fernández and Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán.

Now, with the signature of the President of the Nation, The Government authorizes the AFIP to implement the collection mechanism that provides for the one-time collection of a rate of between 2% and 3.5% to the assets of natural persons who have declared more than 200 million pesos. It is estimated that with this tax about 12,000 taxpayers will be reached.

For assets located abroad, if their repatriation is not verified at least 30% of the holdings abroad within 60 days of the enactment of the law and they remain in the country until December 31, 2021, the rate will be it rises from 3 to 5.25%.

As Clarín already said, this tax does not have a non-taxable minimum: that means that those reached pay the corresponding rate from zero. In addition, debts are not deductible and it taxes productive assets. And it adds to the 2.25% that part of that same mass of assets is already taxed as Personal Assets.

The rule it also reaches “those human persons of Argentine nationality whose domicile or residence is in non-cooperative jurisdictions or jurisdictions with low or no taxation ”.

In addition, if in the last 180 days prior to December 18 – the date of enactment of the law – there were variations in the assets of a taxpayer that would presume an operation intended to avoid the payment of this contribution, the AFIP may order that those assets are computed for the purposes of determining the amount to be collected by the State.

The law specifies that 25% of the proceeds from this tax will be used for natural gas exploration, development and production programs. Another 20% to buy health equipment to attend the pandemic; 20% to support SMEs with subsidies and credits; 20% to finance a relaunch of the Progresar scholarship plan for young students and 15% to urbanize popular neighborhoods where cooperatives of the residents of each neighborhood will be hired.

From business sectors, they had already analyzed the filing of appeals to stop this tax in the courts, so a shower of appeals is expected to stop the rule of authorship of Máximo Kirchner and Carlos Heller.