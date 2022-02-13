This is a list of former players who have already started their career on the bench and who will soon be leading a top-level team:
Raúl has been training in the lower categories of Real Madrid for many years, and so far all that is known about him are good references.
It is very possible that soon he will finally take the step to train a top-level team.
Due to his character we were always able to outline a future in which Martín Demichelis would lead the Argentine team on the bench. Today he is working in the lower categories of Bayern Munich.
One of the last to debut in this aspect is Javier Mascherano, who is already in charge of directing the Argentina under 20 team. His great coaches throughout his career trained one of the most intelligent Argentine soccer players in history, with and no ball.
Surely because of the hand that his friend Ronaldo Nazario has, but as long as he doesn’t do badly he will continue in this world of the benches in which nobody saw him a few years ago.
Julio Baptista today is in charge of directing promises to Valladolid.
Xabi Alonso is another of those who have always been said to be a great coach. For now he is showing it in the second team of Real Sociedad. The natural replacement should be for Imanol Alguacil when the coach decides to leave the club. That situation is still quite far away.
Right now Wayne Rooney is trying to get the epic with Derby County, and save the team after being an incredible points deficit due to a suspension imposed by the Football League. In his team you can see details that the Englishman learned throughout his career from coaches like Ferguson or Van Gaal.
The Dutch player always had the makings of a leader and is currently coaching PSV Eindhoven’s second team. The results are not bad at all and it is expected that shortly they will take the final step and find a team in the first division.
Lastly, we find the case of Alberto Aquilani working for Fiorentina, a team where he developed a large part of his career as a footballer. He is one of the most underrated midfielders of this century.
