There have been many players throughout history who can boast of having enjoyed an enviable career but when it comes to counting titles their coffers are more than empty. A clear example in the current scenario is Harry Kane, as he has been one of the best footballers in the world for years and has yet to achieve any collective trophy.
Today at 90min we bring you a series of top players who have never won a title.
Fernando Gomez
He is the player with the most matches in the entire history of Valencia. He offered 15 years of his life, between 1983 and 1998, at the service of the Ché team, and it was just the season after he left the club that Valencia won the Copa del Rey.
Joseba Etxeberria
With 514 matches, he is the third player with the most matches in the history of Athletic Club. Between 1995 and 2010 he was key to his team, and throughout his career he scored more than 80 goals. Another case of a footballer who never won a title but who will always be etched in the memory of Athletic fans.
Giuseppe Signori
Footballer of immense quality who went through many teams in the Italian league. His best-known stage was that of Lazio between 1992 and 1998. The curious thing is that in the middle of the season he left the Roman team due to problems with the technical director, and that same year they won the Italian League Cup. Bad luck.
Julen Guerrero
Unconditional idol of San Mamés in the 90s. He rejected offers from big teams to continue wearing the elastic of “los leones”. He retired in 2006 after wearing the Athletic shirt for 370 games. His non-negotiable idea of playing for the Basque team prevented him from winning any trophy.
Matthew Le Tissier
His love for Southampton prevented him from getting any title. Le Tissier played more than 500 games between the 1980s and 2002, and throughout his career he turned down many proposals from more competitive clubs. He will not be able to boast of titles but of unconditional love from the entire crowd of St Mary’s.
Antonio DiNatale
He moved through several Italian clubs in his early days until in 2004 he joined the ranks of Udinese. That was where he changed his career by becoming the most important player in the club’s history. It is curious because in addition to serving in the ranks of the Italian team, he was also a regular player in the national team. He ended up leaving empty.
