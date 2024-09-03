At a press conference, Luis Suárez, current Inter Miami player, announced that he is leaving the Uruguay national team. “I want you to know that Friday will be my last game with the national team. I have been thinking and analyzing it and it is the right time. I will play with the same enthusiasm as in 2007,” said the forward who scored 69 goals in 142 games.
In addition to the attacker, there were other farewells to key players in 2024, who expressed that they will no longer represent their country on the field. In this article we review several of them.
Ángel Di María, after winning the 2024 Copa América with Argentina, announced that he was no longer representing the ‘Albiceleste’. World champion, two-time champion of America and gold medalist. He won everything and is leaving through the front door. The Argentine public will bid him farewell at the Monumental against Chile this Thursday 5th, in the match to be played for the South American Qualifiers.
A champion of everything with Real Madrid and Germany, the superb midfielder left the ‘Teutonic’ team after the elimination in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.
The former Barcelona player returned to Manchester City for this season but is undoubtedly part of the list of great players who left their national team this year.
Captain and absolute reference of ‘La Roja’, two-time champion of America, with the ‘Golden Generation’ of Chile. At 41 years old, he retired from football this year.
At the end of last season, he announced his retirement and just a week later, Thiago Alcántara took on the challenge of being Barcelona’s assistant coach, although he also quickly left Hansi Flick and awaits his future.
One of the most important goalkeepers in history: Manuel Neuer decided to leave the German national team and stay at Bayern Munich to continue making history.
The current Boca Juniors star left Uruguay before the 2024 Copa América, being one of the most important players in the history of the ‘Celeste’.
The man of the goals. Shaqiri left Switzerland after representing them at the World Cup and the European Championship.
Indispensable for the last great years of Swiss football, Sommer, currently at Inter, has stepped aside.
With those tears, Pepe left his mark on the Portuguese national team. Real Madrid, Porto, and many other clubs where his passage was indelible.
