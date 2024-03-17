Real Madrid is one of the clubs with the most history in the world. Emblematic and successful, with an enormous record of cups of all types and colors, being even the club that no one can match in titles. Owner of 14 orejonas, 35 leagues, 20 King's Cups and being crowned world champion 8 times, among many other consecrations.
Without a doubt, it is that club that many footballers in their beginnings dream of reaching. Playing for a team like Real Madrid can be synonymous with touching the sky with your hands, and in 90min, we are going to review some players who had a fleeting time at the White House but for various reasons did not appear again.
FABINHO
He played only one League game in 2013 against Málaga. He went to Monaco and came to play for Liverpool
PABLO SARABIA
On December 8, 2010, he made his debut with Real Madrid in the Champions League under the guidance of coach José Mourinho in the match Real Madrid 4-0 Auxerre, replacing Cristiano Ronaldo with 18 minutes left in the match, he ended up giving a pass heel under the legs of a rival defender, so that Karim Benzema converted it into a goal.
MARCOS ALONSO
In the 2009-10 season. He went to Bolton and then came to play for Chelsea.
ENZO ZIDANE
He debuted in 2016 for the Copa del Rey. In the 63rd minute, having only been on the pitch for 18 minutes, Enzo scored his first and last goal with the Real Madrid first team by taking advantage of a pass from Mariano.
#Great #footballers #played #single #game #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply