The Qatar 2022 World Cup is getting closer and the usual footballers of their respective teams light candles for more than one God to avoid injuries that put him on the tightrope.
Next, we review 20 great footballers who missed the World Cup due to physical problems:
After his best season since his arrival in the Premier League with West Ham, Lanzini was a fixture on Jorge Sampaoli’s Russia 2018 list. However, the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee days before the debut hid the opportunity to be part of it. Enzo Pérez took his place.
The winger was unable to play in his third World Cup due to an unfortunate injury he suffered in the French Cup final while playing for PSG. Alves suffered a disinsertion in the cruciate ligament of the right knee.
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder missed not only the chance to play in the 2014 World Cup but also to lift the World Cup. Reus injured his ankle in a pre-tournament friendly against Armenia and manager Joachim Low replaced him with Mustafi. Even today it is hard for him to sleep.
Back in 2014, Falcao was considered one of the best centre-forwards in the world there when he kept scoring goals for Monaco. However, a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a match against Chasselay – caused by a tackle by defender Soner Ertek – ruled him out of the Brazil Cup.
The Spice Boy was about to become the first Englishman to play four World Cups, but an untimely injury took away that dream. Beckham ruptured his Achilles tendon playing for Milan in March 2010 and never recovered in time to be in South Africa. Of course, he was part of Fabio Capello’s coaching staff who trained the English team during the tournament.
David Beckham was not the only Englishman to miss the World Cup in South Africa due to injury. Michael Owen, then a Manchester United player, suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon in March 2010 that left him out.
A strong entry by Kevin Prince Boateng left the German national team driver out of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Ballack was the captain of the team led by Joachim Low, but he did not recover in time from the rupture of the internal ligaments in his right ankle .
The England captain missed the 2010 World Cup in South Africa due to an injury to his knee ligaments. This was in pre-tournament practice that he suffered in training after colliding with striker Emile Heskey. Tire and the River.
There was very little left for the 2006 World Cup in Germany and Cissé was a fixture in the French squad. However, in a warm-up friendly against China, the striker suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg and had to watch the Cup on TV.
A knee injury left the Arsenal star without the opportunity to play in the 2002 World Cup in Korea – Japan. Although Pires held out hope until the last moment, he finally couldn’t be there. France would not do well without him.
Just over a month and a half before the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, José Antonio Camacho confirmed that he would not be able to count on Guardiola, who was then a Brescia player. Pep suffered an internal collateral ligament strain in his right knee that prevented him from being part of the Spanish team.
Giovanni Trapattoni was responsible for Roberto Baggio not being in the World Cup in Korea – Japan 2002. The DT did not want to take risks with a player who was not in his physical prime. Il Codino He even insisted through a letter that he was fine, but to no avail.
Ayala was considered one of the best central defenders in the world prior to the 2002 World Cup. Marcelo Bielsa took him to Korea-Japan, but an injury during the warm-up before his debut against Nigeria left him without competition. very salty
One of the most incredible and untimely injuries known in the world of football. The starting goalkeeper of the Spanish National Team missed the 2002 World Cup when a glass jar fell on his foot and caused him to rupture a tendon. His loss opened the doors of the Spanish framework to Iker Casillas.
Figure in the 1994 World Cup in the United States in which together with Bebeto they took Brazil to their fourth World Cup, Romário missed the appointment four years later due to a muscle injury. Brazil finished finalist in France 1998.
Juninho did everything possible to be in France 1998 and yet Zagallo believed that it was not enough. Who was a midfielder for Atlético de Madrid at the time, had recovered in three months from an injury that required double the rest time. For this reason, the DT leaned towards other players for the World Cup.
Milan denied the Dutch striker participation in the World Cup in the United States to avoid the risk of being injured again after a recovery that had taken him months. In 1995, Van Basten announced his retirement.
Goikoetxea, the same one who once broke Diego Armando Maradona’s ankle, took away Schuster’s chance to play in the 1982 World Cup in Spain after a tough tackle in a match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao.
A controversial absence. The official version says that despite being on the list, the Kaiser He did not play any match in the 1986 World Cup due to an intestinal infection and a subsequent tear. However, many believe that it was Bilardo who gave him a laxative because of Passarella’s good relationship with Menotti.
One of the first and best players of all time had already missed the 1950 and 1954 World Cups due to Argentina not showing up, but in Chile 1962 it was an injury that sidelined him.
Di Stéfano was going to play the tournament with Spain and an ailment in the penultimate preparation match took him off the pitch.
