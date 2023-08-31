Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

The rescue workers have been on the scene for hours. A major fire broke out overnight in a building in Johannesburg. The fires have already claimed at least 63 lives. © dpa

A major fire broke out in Johannesburg on Thursday night. The extinguishing work is still ongoing. A number of victims have already been recovered.

Johannesburg – A tragic incident took place in the center of the South African metropolis of Johannesburg, which claimed at least 63 lives. A fire broke out in a building, which quickly developed into a major conflagration. This was confirmed by the city authorities on X, formerly Twitter.

Dead and injured after major fire in Johannesburg

The overnight death toll rose rapidly in a matter of hours. At least 43 other people were also injured, said Robert Mulaudzi, spokesman for the local rescue service, on Thursday morning (August 31) German time. Pictures and videos from the site show how rescue workers rescue people and take care of them on site.

The flames are not yet under control. The search for other people continues alongside the extinguishing work. The fire broke out in a five-story building overnight. Dozens of residents have been evacuated, said Mulaudzi. The cause of the fire was initially unclear.

Recently, a weather phenomenon occupied the emergency services in Johannesburg after snow had fallen. This was last the case in the South African city more than ten years ago. (rku/dpa)