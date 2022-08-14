Five years ago it was still pasture. Now there are stately homes with charging stations, swans bob in the water channel and cheerful children’s voices sound at the daycare. With ‘peace and space’ as the most important characteristics, a brand new village has been built next to Vianen in recent years: Hoef en Haag.

This summer, that peace is hard to find and the village on the Lek was popularly renamed ‘Boef en Haag’. Two houses were attacked with very powerful explosives: window frames and interior walls completely blown away, half Hoef and Haag upright in bed. The attacks are said to be related to a conflict in the drug environment over a batch of cocaine.

Because of the same conflict, the Central Netherlands police unit assumes, attacks have also been carried out in recent weeks on a terraced house in a leafy residential area in Huizen and a chalet in Tienhoven. The arrest of a 42-year-old man from The Hague did not end the series of attacks. Den Bosch was also startled by two attacks, including that on Klaas Otto’s partner – the convicted founder of motorcycle club No Surrender.

“We had hoped that with that arrest the threat was gone, but the more recent explosions show that it is not the case,” said police team chief Carmen van den Bogaert-Bruins, who is responsible for the municipality of Huizen, in the Gooi and Vechtstreek district.

Central Netherlands Sequence of attacks

July 2nd explosion house Hoef en Haag

explosion house Hoef en Haag 3 July explosion chalet Tienhoven

explosion chalet Tienhoven July 7 arrest of 42-year-old suspect

arrest of 42-year-old suspect 10th of July explosion boarded up house in Huizen

explosion boarded up house in Huizen July 29 explosion house Hoef en Haag

Together with team chief Ilona van der Leer, who temporarily has Hoef and Haag under her wing, she shifts at the request of NRC at a local police station to discuss the aftermath of this type of attack. Van den Bogaert: „We are not familiar with these kinds of incidents as the police in this area. It’s extremely intense. Understandably, the world is really turned upside down in such a residential area.”

Home closure

During the criminal summer of 2022, many attacks on homes are committed with homemade high explosives. The Netherlands Forensic Institute recently noticed a sharp increase in this type of attack. While nineteen took place last year, the counter stood at sixteen for the first seven months of the year, nine of which last month in Den Bosch, Central Netherlands and Rotterdam.

Although the last attack in Hoef en Haag (municipality of Vijfheerenlanden) dates from two weeks ago, peace has in any case returned. The affected homes have been boarded up, and there are cameras throughout the village. Although some residents say they have nothing to fear because they are not criminally active themselves, they absolutely do not want their name in the newspaper. “Many local residents have a good sense of fear,” says Van der Leer. “In Hoef and Haag a lot of people have closed their mailbox. Then no mail can go in, but also no explosive, they reason.

Damage at the end of July affected home.

Photo Olaf Kraak/ANP. Image editing NRC



This weekend, the mayor formally closed the house that was hit by an explosive device two weeks ago while a pregnant woman and a young child were sleeping. The closure – in which the mayor relies, among other things, on administrative police reports – indicates that the police investigation still does not rule out the possibility of a mistaken attack. In the vicinity, a mistake is explicitly taken into account. Father of the house Matthijs van Lier, who was not at home during the attack, says that they “had the wrong one” and that he is absolutely not in a criminal environment. “I’ve worked for one boss for the past ten years and I’ve debited everything. They can completely screen me.”

Criminal conflict

Team chief Van der Leer explains that after the very first “bang” on July 2 at the Central Netherlands police unit, “all kinds of radars started turning”. The officers who arrived first on the scene established that it was an explosion, which also alerted the Explosive Reconnaissance Team, the forensic investigation team and the district detectives. A large-scale investigation team was soon formed as well.

The police unit gained insight into the alleged criminal conflict relatively quickly. That is why, sixty kilometers away in Huizen, the day after the first attack, a heavily armed security unit was positioned to guard two homes – according to local residents of members of the same family. Those houses were subsequently closed by the mayor. “That caused a lot of unrest, because everyone in the neighborhood had already heard through the media that there was something going on with drugs, but at the same time we couldn’t say much,” says Van den Bogaert.

Damage to a home where an explosive went off in early July.

Photo Roy Verkerk/JS Multimedia. Image editing NRC



The police and the municipality of Huizen subsequently organized a residents’ meeting. “As a police, you have a tightrope that you have to balance on. You want to keep the peace in the neighborhood, but you can’t say too much in the early stages. Research interests sometimes make communication with residents extremely difficult.”

When the security unit withdrew from Huizen after a suspect had been arrested, an attack was still carried out on one of the (empty) houses. Van den Bogaert: „I recently spoke with the immediate neighbours. They sleep badly, are anxious and do not get all their damage reimbursed from the insurance. The impact on the neighborhood is so great. I would love to say that everything will be fine, but as a police you can never guarantee that with 100 percent certainty.”

Some local residents do expect that certainty, Van der Leer says. “They ask if it can be guaranteed that their home will not be next.” The team chief says that the Central Netherlands police unit is doing the maximum it can and that, despite the major capacity problems, dozens of officers are now involved in the police investigation, a temporary police post has been placed on the edge of Hoef and The Hague and that there is plenty of extra surveillance.

She has no answer to the question of how long these measures are still necessary. “The main goal is for peace to return and normal streetscapes to return as quickly as possible in a responsible manner. You can never do that right for everyone. One resident wants you to stay six weeks, the other thinks a week is enough.”

