Great fear for Vittorio Brumotti, one of the top correspondents of the well-known satirical news Strip the News. While he was filming a report on drug dealing in San Severo, in the province of Foggia, the correspondent, together with his crew, was attacked by the residents of the neighborhood.

Tuesday 5 October, around 3:15 pm, Vittorio Brumotti and some of his collaborators were attacked while filming a drug dealing report. The unpleasant mishap occurred in San Severo, in the province of Foggia, in the district of San Bernardino.

After the happened aggression, timely was the transport of the envoy of Strip the News and his collaborators at the Masselli-Mascia hospital, where they received all the care necessary.

On Tuesday 5 October Vittorio Brumotti went to San Severo, in the province of Foggia, to record a report on the sale of drug in the San Bernardino district. Just during this moment, the envoy of Strip the News and his collaborators were surrounded by about 15 people.

The latter, therefore, have begun to to attack the envoy and his crew with kicks and punches. Fortunately, the brawl was appeased by the agents of Police of the San Severo police station and those of the local Criminal Prevention Department. These intervened promptly on the spot to quell the quarrel.

It must be said that during the struggle one of the attackers hit the biker in the face with a fist. After the transfer to the hospital, the doctors diagnosed the correspondent of the well-known satirical news broadcaster a facial trauma with a prognosis of 30 days. After the attack Vittorio Brumotti declared:

The ferocity of these people who think they dominate the territory will not stop us. We will continue to tour Italy and denounce all these degraded situations. Let’s all do it for the children, you can’t pretend nothing has happened.

