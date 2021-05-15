W.World footballer Robert Lewandowski from FC Bayern Munich has set Gerd Müller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals in one season. The 32-year-old Pole scored his 40th goal of the season with a penalty kick in the 26th minute in the game of the German champions at SC Freiburg on Saturday, equaling Müller’s record from the 1971/72 season. For decades this was considered unattainable.

Lewandowski converted the penalty kick flat and safe. After his hit, he presented a black T-shirt with Müller’s likeness and the white inscription “4EVER GERD” under his jersey. Bayern’s players and coaching staff formed a trellis for him in front of the substitution bench on the sidelines and applauded. “Confidently transformed. Has he earned himself, he has worked for himself. Congratulations on this record and the 40th goal, ”said Lothar Matthäus at halftime on the pay-TV channel Sky.

For Lewandowski it is another milestone in his professional career. He has already been the top scorer in the Bundesliga five times: in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020. His season record to date was 34 goals. “It doesn’t help if you want it too badly,” he said a week ago after his three-pack in the 6-0 victory of the German champions against Borussia Mönchengladbach about his record hunt.

“You can see that he is in great shape,” said captain Manuel Neuer after the Lewandowski show against Gladbach. The outstanding league player knows of course that he is not solely responsible for the record. “I can be grateful that I have received so many templates from my colleagues,” said Lewandowski.

The successful record hunt should also be rated particularly highly because the world-class attacker missed four Bundesliga games after a knee injury at the end of March. Lewandowski was also sorely missed by Bayern in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain. In Munich’s 2-1 defeat in Mainz, he returned to the field three weeks ago and scored his 36th goal of the season.



The moment for eternity: Robert Lewandowski hits from the point.

With now 276 Bundesliga goals, the former Borussia Dortmund player is second on the all-time goalscorer list, behind former Bayern striker Müller (365 goals). Lewandowski may also be able to attack this record in the coming years. His current contract in Munich runs through June 30, 2023.