Emery, Asensio, Arteta, Merino … The football of the European night on Tuesday is written in Spanish. Spanish coaches and soccer players who militate in two teams of the Premier, Aston Villa and Arsenal signed a great performance in their respective first leg of … The round of 16 of the Champions League.

Bruges 1-3 Aston Villa

The team running Unai Emery tied half a ticket for the quarterfinals after winning 1-3 in witches. The English team started strong, and in minute 3 it was advanced after the serve of a foul to the edge of the Belgian area. Bailey marked, left -handed. The witches was not amilated, which nine minutes later tied. Interestingly, from Cuyper, author of the goal, also finished off with the left.

The Belgians tried to culminate the comeback, but several clear occasions failed, and the quadruple change that made Emery had effect. Among those who entered, the Spanish Asensio. After an Autogol of the Belgian Mechele, the ex -American attacker sentenced the meeting, and almost the tie, precisely executing a penalty.

In a world of heroes, I always went from the villains Marco Asensio is unstoppable at Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/bs2chzvpkk – Neko Deportes (@nekodeportes) March 4, 2025

PSV 1-7 arsenal

The win of the night and, probably, that of this phase of the Champions League. The London team led by Mikel Arteta left his match of eighths sentenced to seven goals to PSV Eindhoven in Holland. They marked Timber, Nwaneri, Mikel Merino, Odegaard (2), Trosssard and Calafiori.

It is the first time in the history of the European competition that a team scores seven goals or more away from home in a tie.

Mikel Merino has 4 games playing center forward at Arsenal. He has 3 goals. Today it has premiered in Champions. pic.twitter.com/qmzqghyzgx – Andoni Otxotorana (@andonioTxo_) March 4, 2025

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Lille

In this case, everything will have to be resolved in France. Borussia Dortmund and Lille tied and the tie is still in the air. Adeyemi advanced to the Germans and Haraldsson marked the tie.