Moscow, Russia.- One of the main characteristics of all civilization It is the legacy that it leaves through its culture, language, knowledge, historical significance but above all, something that serves to make itself proud and the admiration of strangers are the great ones. architectural monuments.

When we think of the Greeks, the Acropolis and the Parthenon come to mind or when the Roman Empire is mentioned, it is inevitable to think of the Colosseum. In the same way, the place from which I have the honor of writing to you on this occasion: Moscow.

Whenever it is mentioned Russia We identify the place by the Red Square, the Kremlin and the striking Saint Basil’s Cathedral (which has its ends in the shape of colorful drops) as well as large extensions of its cities, which have the great advantage of being able to grow horizontally since territory is what they have plenty

This place is imposing, to say the least, and the current state of humanity cannot be explained without the legacy it has left. Russia and the extinct Soviet Union. Point and aside from the ideological affinities that any of us might have, the positive contributions of this nation are undeniable.

Starting from the scientific point of view, let us remember that during the cold Warin the space race Russia had the upper hand for much of the time and American achievements cannot be conceived without Russian precepts. What can we say about the labor benefits and wealth redistribution tools of the current most advanced societies that owe their origin to the class struggle that this nation has championed for decades.

It is worth mentioning its great exponents in high-performance sports, especially in the Olympic competitions and its excellence in classical music, ballet and a number of cultural disciplines with the highest standards. With an observation to the questionable methods of demanding it and the absence of fundamental freedoms, this being not a minor issue but debatable for another occasion.

In my walk through different parts of the city I was able to observe a society little different from the rest of the first world countries in terms of internal diversity. Moscowa cosmopolitan city that does not ask anything of any European or American city in terms of infrastructure, services, public transportation, security and order.

A few days before visiting the country I saw a note that seemed a bit sensational to me, as it mentioned that given the blockade of American networks to Russia due to the war conflict with Ukrainehe Russian government had reacted and changed the names and logos of the same places so that they operated under practically identical conditions.

This is how you can find a McDonald’s or Starbucks with a practically identical flavor and ways of operating but with a slightly changed logo and name so that the population notices as little as possible the consequences of a war that directly affects them. Let this installment serve as a slight introduction to a series of contributions on this historic and exciting Russia.

