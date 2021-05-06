There is voting in England, Scotland and Wales. The elections in Edinburgh are exciting: the ruling party is hoping for an absolute majority. She calls for an independence referendum.

London / Edinburgh – The polling stations are open: You have been able to vote in regional and local elections in Great Britain since 8 a.m. (CEST). New regional parliaments are appointed in Scotland and Wales. In large parts of England, people elect new councils and district councils as well as mayors – including in London. Voting slips can be submitted until 11 p.m. (CEST). For the most part, results are not expected until the weekend.

The outcome of the parliamentary elections in Scotland, where the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) is hoping for an absolute majority, is awaited with great anticipation. According to surveys, it should be very tight. The SNP calls for a second independence referendum for Scotland, but is dependent on the approval of the central government in London. The SNP is currently governing with the tolerance of the Scottish Greens. It is hoped that an absolute majority would increase the pressure on London.

In a first referendum in 2014, 55 percent of Scots voted against secession of their country from the United Kingdom. The SNP argues, however, that the situation has fundamentally changed with the UK’s exit from the EU, which was rejected by the majority of Scottish voters.

In London, incumbent Labor Party incumbent Sadiq Khan is running for a second term as mayor. According to polls, he is way ahead of his conservative challenger Shaun Bailey in electoral favor. (dpa / aka)