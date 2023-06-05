Today, the UAE celebrates World Environment Day, which this year focuses on plastic waste and its growing threat to environmental systems

All, and the need for urgent action to address this escalating crisis.

The UAE has made great efforts at the federal and local levels to reduce the volume of plastic waste and reduce its harmful effects on the environment and other living beings.

In April of this year, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launched an integrated program to monitor plastic waste in the marine and coastal environment of the UAE by implementing a set of scientific studies and benefiting from its results in strengthening efforts to limit the spread of this waste.

In the same context, the UAE has taken many steps to address the phenomenon of excessive consumption of plastic bags in the daily life of the population, by following a policy of gradual transformation of alternatives to plastic bags, such as biodegradable and multi-use plastic bags, cloth, cotton, and paper.

And the UAE issued Ministerial Resolution No. 380 of 2022 regarding regulating the use of single-use products in the country’s markets, which specified a set of measures to protect society and the environment from pollution resulting from the consumption of these products.

Starting from the beginning of next year (2024), the decision prohibits the import, production and circulation of single-use plastic shopping bags at the federal level, including biodegradable plastic bags, and the import, production and circulation of single-use bags, regardless of the materials they are made of. Production and trading of consumer plastic products that include soft drink cups and covers, cutlery (spoons, forks, knives and chopsticks), plates, pipettes, stirrers, food containers and boxes made of Styrofoam.

In 2009, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launched the “UAE Free of Plastic Bags” initiative for three consecutive years, with the aim of gradually reducing the production and use of plastic bags and non-biodegradable plastic products. The Ministry also regulated the circulation of biodegradable plastic bags and biodegradable plastic products. Printing on non-biodegradable plastic bags was prohibited by Cabinet Resolution No. 376/5 of 2009.

The UAE adopted a mandatory standard specification on the characteristics of plastic bags and other biodegradable plastic products, by issuing Cabinet Resolution No. 40 of 2009, and this regulation was amended to include other plastic products and subject them to the provisions of the regulation in 2012.

At the local level, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has implemented, since the beginning of June 2022, a ban on the use of single-use plastic bags from retail outlets, and replacing them with multiple environmentally friendly and sustainable options that can be used more than once.

Since the beginning of July 2022, the Emirate of Dubai began imposing a tariff on the use of single-use bags of goods in all stores as a first stage, including retail stores, textile and electronics stores, restaurants, pharmacies, delivery orders, and e-commerce orders.

And the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah issued a decision banning the circulation, production, offering, or import of single-use plastic bags and materials in the emirate, from the first of January 2024, and obligated the sales outlets to impose a tariff of no less than (25) fils from the date of the first of October 2022, on each A single-use plastic bag that you present to the final consumer, as a prelude to a complete ban on single-use plastic bags and materials in the emirate.

And the Municipality and Planning Department in the Emirate of Ajman announced in March 2022 the start of banning the use of plastic bags in the emirate in 2023, while the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah in April 2018 banned the use of plastic bags by seagoers, and in September 2020 the authority approved the application “Ras Al Khaimah is free of plastic” initiative.

And in Umm Al Quwain, the Executive Council of the emirate issued a decision banning the use of single-use plastic bags in Umm Al Quwain, as of January 1, 2023.

400 million tons of global production of plastics

The United Nations revealed that the global production of plastics amounts to more than 400 million tons annually, about half of which are designed for one-time use only, and less than 10% of them are recycled. And it warned of the flow of about 11 million tons of plastic waste annually into the oceans, and more than 800 marine and coastal species were affected by this pollution through the ingestion and entanglement of plastic materials and other risks.