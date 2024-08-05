The holidays are the perfect time to gather your loved ones and enjoy cookouts. What better way to do it than with a high-quality gas grill? At Sam’s Club, you will find the Premium Member’s Mark island gas grill, ideal for organizing unforgettable barbecues at any time of the year.

This impressive grill that the club-type chain Sam’s Club has with a huge discount finishes off this outdoor item from its own brand Member’s Mark, now with an incredible discount, it is available from a starting price of $47,056 to only $37,894. In addition, you can take advantage of the 18-month interest-free payment option (MSI) so you don’t miss the opportunity to bring this premium-designed gas grill home.

With the Member’s Mark Isla Premium Gas Grill, you can host first-class meals for friends and family. Its modern and functional design makes the cooking experience enjoyable and fun, ensuring memorable moments with your loved ones, it also includes a Rotisserie Kit included, perfect for roasting chickens and other meats to perfection.

Features of the Member’s Mark Isla Premium Gas Grill



◉ With 72,000 BTUs, this grill offers a powerful and efficient cooking experience, guaranteeing delicious results.

◉ Having a granite stone countertop provides ample preparation space for steaks, burgers, fresh vegetables and more.

◉ Stainless Steel Burners: Equipped with four powerful #304 stainless steel burners for even and long-lasting cooking.

◉ Removable trash container makes cleaning and maintaining the kitchen area easy.

◉ Self-leveling legs: Allow you to adjust the height for greater comfort and stability.

◉ Premium Grill Box: Constructed of stainless steel and cast aluminum end cap for durability.

◉ Gas Tank Storage Compartment: Keep your gas tank secure and easily accessible.

◉ Dimensions: 120 x 65 x 220 cm, providing a spacious and comfortable space for cooking.

◉ Ideal for barbecues in any season, from summer vacations to family gatherings in the fall.

◉ Quick and easy ignition, allowing precise and efficient cooking.

◉ Cook outdoors with less fat, maintaining the flavor and juiciness of the food.

◉ A grill is the perfect center for social gatherings, allowing you to enjoy company while cooking.