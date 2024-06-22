With Euro 2024 underway, several of the tournament’s big teams have already played their second group match such as Spain, England, France or Germany, and not all of them have pleased their fans as much as they expected at the beginning. Some like Italy and/or Croatia could be left out of the Euro Cup in this group stage, which would be a huge disappointment for them.
And therefore, taking advantage of this moment and that for most there is only one day left, we will see what have been the biggest disappointments in the history of the Euro Cups, of those teams that did not make it past the groups:
Spain arrived at the 1980 Euro Cup in Italy with high expectations. With talented players like Juanito and Santillana, the team was expected to do well. However, the group stage turned out to be a disaster. Spain drew against Italy and lost to Belgium and England, finishing last in their group. This failure marked a stage of reflection and reconstruction in Spanish football.
At Euro 1988, held in West Germany, England arrived with high hopes. However, the English team, led by Bobby Robson, lost all of their group stage matches against Ireland, the Netherlands and the Soviet Union. This performance left England last in the group and was one of the big disappointments of the tournament.
In the 1996 Euro Cup, Denmark surprised as the defending champion by having a disappointing performance. They drew 1-1 against Portugal and lost 3-0 against Croatia. Although they beat Turkey 3-0 in their last match, the three points were not enough to qualify, leaving them in last place in their group and being eliminated prematurely.
Italy entered the 1996 Euro Cup in England as one of the favorites, with players of the caliber of Paolo Maldini and Roberto Baggio. However, the group stage was a debacle. After an initial victory against Russia, the Italians drew with Germany and suffered a surprising defeat against the Czech Republic. This result left them out of the tournament, causing great disappointment among their followers.
Germany, one of the most successful teams in soccer history, had a disappointing performance at Euro 2000 in Belgium and the Netherlands. The Germans failed to win a single match in their group, drawing with Romania and losing to England and Portugal. The elimination in the group stage was a hard blow for a team used to going far in international competitions.
England is always considered a football power, but at Euro 2000, the team led by Kevin Keegan greatly disappointed. Despite having stars such as David Beckham, Michael Owen and Alan Shearer, England failed to advance from the group stage. A shock defeat to Romania in the final match, coupled with an opening defeat against Portugal and a lackluster victory against Germany, left them out of the tournament prematurely.
Germany had another disappointing performance at Euro 2004 in Portugal. The team led by Rudi Völler could not win a single match in its group, drawing with the Netherlands and Latvia, and losing to the Czech Republic. The elimination in the group stage was a hard blow for a team used to going far in international competitions.
France entered Euro 2008 in Austria and Switzerland as one of the favorites, with a squad full of talent led by Thierry Henry and Franck Ribéry. However, the French failed to make it past the group stage. They tied with Romania and suffered resounding defeats against the Netherlands and Italy, finishing last in their group. This early elimination was a hard blow for a team that had reached the World Cup final two years earlier.
