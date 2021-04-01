No autonomous community has achieved the goal of vaccinating 80% of those over 80 years of age, but some have stayed closer to achieving it than others. The one with vaccination rates in this age group is Andalusia, which has immunized with a first dose at 90.8% and with the two, at 58.1%. On the opposite side is Catalonia, which has vaccinated 53.8% of its people over 80 with a puncture and with both, only 32.6%. In the case of the first dose, the difference between both communities is 37 percentage points; with the second dose, 35.5%.

The detailed vaccination report by age groups and by communities, published yesterday by the Ministry of Health for the first time, offers a very different map of immunization throughout the country, with territories that can reach 80% of those vaccinated with the two doses in a short time and others that have lagged behind. It also shows that there are different ways of managing vaccines: there are communities that have given almost all of them, others that have saved part of it in case of supply problems, some that have decided to put many first doses and fewer second ones, and others that continue to have many doses in the freezers because they have not been able to put them, something difficult to understand at a time when vaccination is the main way to end the covid-19 pandemic.

Too there are autonomous communities that have vaccinated more in age groups under 80 years old, a situation that can occur if residents in senior centers, the priority group, are less than that age, or in rural settings, have vaccinated all the elderly who lived in a given municipality, regardless of whether they were older 80 years old or not: in localities that were far from population centers, vaccination teams take advantage of the trip and immunize large groups of older people, given the difficulty of returning to those places.

In addition to Andalusia and Catalonia, vaccination in the rest of the territories goes like this: Aragon has put 72.1% of the first dose and 40.7% of the second; Asturias, 76.3% and 42.5%; Balearic Islands, 66.9% and 25.0%; Canarias, 60.1% and 34.6%; Cantabria, 75.2% and 54.0%; Castilla-La Mancha, 70.8% and 43.1%; Valencian Community, 76.7% and 41.4%; Extremadura, 82.5% and 42.6%; Galicia, 64.1% and 31.2%; La Rioja, 70.9% and 43.8%; Madrid, 68.5% and 42.2%; Murcia, 76.0% and 46.8%; Navarra, 78.4% and 27.5%; Basque Country, 62.5% and 24.0%; Ceuta, 66.2% and 60.0%; and Melilla, 62.7% and 36.4%.

By doses set compared to received, the communities are in this order, from more inoculated to less: Balearic Islands (87.7%), Andalusia and La Rioja (87.4%), Ceuta and Extremadura (86.2%), Valencian Community (84.3%) , Navarra (83.8%), Canarias (83%), Madrid (82.6%), Catalonia (82.4%), Castilla y León (82.2%), Aragon (82.1%), Cantabria (81.9%), Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha and Melilla (80.5%), Asturias (80.1%), the Basque Country (79.3%) and Galicia, which has injected the least, with 76, 8%.

In the country as a whole, according to data from the Ministry of Health, 3.8% of citizens between the ages of 70 and 79 have received a dose; 9.2% between 60 and 69; 11.2% between 50 and 59; 10.3% between 25 and 49; 4.7% between 18 and 24, and 0.1% between 16 and 17 years. And obviously, the entire guideline has been supplied to a much smaller population: 2.6% between 70 and 79 years old; 4.8% between 60 and 69; 5.8% between 50 and 59; 4.5% between 25 and 49; 2.0% between 18 and 24, and 0.1% between 16 and 17 years old.

Since the beginning of the campaign, on December 27, Spain has received 9,689,995 doses, from the joint purchase of the European Union, and has administered 8,035,160, 82.9% of those delivered. The complete regimen has been administered to 2,721,084 people, to whom 33.9% of the doses arriving in the country have been inoculated.