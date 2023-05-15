So much emotion for the farewell ad Elisa Maiettiin the funerals which took place in the parish of the hamlet of San Martino in Ferrara. The last goodbye of family, friends, scout mates, colleagues and all those who loved the young researcher in life moved everyone. Just as the words of the priest did during the funeral rite.

There is no greater love than those who give their lives.

These are the moving words of Monsignor Perego, who celebrated i funeral of Elisa Maietti, the 33-year-old university researcher who died on May 4 a few hours after giving birth to Alice, her first child. On a cold, gray, rainy day, many people were inside the parish church of the Ferrara hamlet of San Martino. Lots of people outside too.

Almost a thousand people greeted the girl, an entire community gathered around her family, friends, colleagues, fellow scouts, a group to which Elisa was deeply attached. Everyone embraced her husband Andrea, mother Albertina, father Francesco.

And a thought went to the little Alice, the little girl born shortly before the death of her mother, who unfortunately will never know. To help the family, a fundraiser was born spontaneously.

Elisa Maietti, at the funeral the words of the homily moved everyone

Monsignor Gian Carlo Perego, archbishop of Ferrara-Comacchio, in his homily recalled Elisa with words that moved everyone.