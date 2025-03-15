The Popolo Plaza de Rome became an afternoon in the Plaza de Europa. But there was also division: in two other small non -distant places he shouted against the current European Union. After the barrage launched by the US president, Donald Trump, … Against the European Union, some European spirit resurfaced spontaneously that seemed asleep in Italy, founding country of the old common market, with France, Germany, Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg, origin of the current EU.

In the heart of the Italian capital, a city in which in 1957 the so -called Rome treaties were signed, considered The birth act of the great European familyan extraordinary demonstration in favor of Europe has been held. In the place symbol of the great popular concentrations, in the Plaza del Popolo of Rome, completely overwhelmed, as well as the adjacent streets, among a sea of ​​European flags, a climate of European pride has been breathed.

It has been a demonstration organized by 14 mayors who supported the initiative of the writer and journalist Michele Serra, of ‘La Repubblica’. A couple of weeks ago he released the idea with this phrase that has penetrated many people: “Here, or Europe is done or dies”. The demonstration, which began with the ‘ode to joy’, the anthem of the European Union, has been massive, without symbols or flags of parties. Civil society predominated, but the presence of many center -left parties, associations and unions, surely because the initiative has been identified more with the left, the orientation of the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’ was especially noticed.

Spirit of venttene

In any case, the answer has been extraordinary, as has rarely seen in the Plaza del Popolo, With more than 30,000 people. It had to be closed by the Police, before the great strength of people. In the box were vital senators, writers, intellectuals and artists. Above hotbed of ideas about Europe and its future -often contradictory -, of pacifism, of rearmament for European defense, rage and hope, of concern and solidarity, the so -called ‘spirit of ventotene’ prevailed, referred to the ideals of European unity and international cooperation.

These principles were expressed in the ‘Manifesto de Ventotene’ (small island in the Tyrrhenian Sea), a document written in 1941 by two anti -fascist political prisoners, Ernesto Rossi and Altiero Spinelli, who held key roles in Italian and European politics. His manifesto proposed the creation of a federal Europe in response to the devastation created by fascism and World War II. The ‘Spirit of Ventotene’, as the writer Corrado Augias has recalled this afternoon in the Plaza del Popolo, represents the idea of ​​a “united, peaceful and democratic Europe.”

The radicals

In response to the demonstration of Popolo Square, where it was shouted in favor of Europe, in another place in Rome not very distant, in Barberini Square, some hundreds of radicals from the left to the sound of the song “European Union murderer, Stop when rearme” were congregated. Singing ‘Red Flag’ and ‘Bella Ciao’, and with a large flag with the colors of peace, burned some European Union flags. In addition, they exhibited a great poster with the faces of Giorgia Meloni and other European leaders next to this phrase: “Not a euro for their war.”

A third demonstration was held in Bocca della Verità, near the Massimo circus. Few hundred people expressed their disenchantment with the current European Union. The demonstration was promoted by an excommunist, Marco Rizzo, today leader of popular sovereign democracy, who has joined the former general Roberto Vannacci, a Europarliamentary of the extreme right, calling both patriots with the dream of doing as Donald Trump in the United States.