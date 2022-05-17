The number of applications for a mortgage to renovate or make a home more sustainable is increasing rapidly. Mortgage advisor De Hypotheker sees that the number of applications has increased by 90 percent in a year, says the chain in a report about the first four months of the year. The equity of a house is often used to pay off the mortgage.
#Great #demand #mortgages #sustainable
BCs’ hopes of supply chain miracle may be dashed by China and Ukraine
By Howard Schneider and Balazs Koranyi WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Central banks who had hoped high inflation would ease as global...
Leave a Reply