HUMILIATED!#Chivas falls 3-0 against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium. Javier Hernández had scored but they scored offside. pic.twitter.com/irvBkVfX0H — NotiChivas (@NotiChivas_) March 3, 2024

To the bad luck of the Chiva-brothers and Chicharitotheir return to this property was not in the best scenario, since they went to half-time with three goals against and although the Sacred Flock improved a lot for the complement, they did not even manage to score a goal despite having had some dangerous arrivals.

“Chicharito” comes with a 0-3 for Chivas… pic.twitter.com/WqzypfWpcn — David Faitelson (@DavidFaitelson_) March 3, 2024

Most of the times that the number '14' was looked for, he was marked out of place, he even managed to make a highly crafted score in the last minutes, as he entered the area alone, taking off the Colombian goalkeeper. Kevin Mier, however, was ahead. In the end, the former Manchester United will have to continue looking for his first goal in his second stage in Guadalajara either in the CONCACAF Champions League against America or in the Liga MX.