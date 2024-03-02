Chivas received a regrettable 3-0 defeat in the Aztec stadium by Blue Cross and to top it off, with a double from his former player, Uriel Antunawho apologized for the first goal with his hands in the air, while the Argentine Lorenzo Faravelli He was in charge of making the first one.
The atmosphere in the stands Colossus of Saint Ursula It was magnificent as it was two of the big four of Mexican soccer, with a red-and-white majority, which was looking forward to seeing them play. Javier Hernandezwho was included in the Argentine's call Fernando Gago.
To the bad luck of the Chiva-brothers and Chicharitotheir return to this property was not in the best scenario, since they went to half-time with three goals against and although the Sacred Flock improved a lot for the complement, they did not even manage to score a goal despite having had some dangerous arrivals.
Since the top scorer of the Mexican team warm up, the fans gave their all making the stadium resound, until the 75th minute when the prodigal son entered the field to replace the Mexican-American Cade Cowell to command the offensive alongside José Juan Macíaswho also returned after being injured.
Most of the times that the number '14' was looked for, he was marked out of place, he even managed to make a highly crafted score in the last minutes, as he entered the area alone, taking off the Colombian goalkeeper. Kevin Mier, however, was ahead. In the end, the former Manchester United will have to continue looking for his first goal in his second stage in Guadalajara either in the CONCACAF Champions League against America or in the Liga MX.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#GREAT #DEFINITION #Chicharito #scored #goal #Chivas.. #disallowed
Leave a Reply