Like every year, the Amazon Gaming Week with juicy discounts of up to 47% on all types of gaming products, such as computers, gaming chairs, mice and much more. The offers will be available until February 21, so if you want to treat yourself to premium gaming products and with the Amazon guarantee, take advantage of these discounts and run before they are sold out.

Take advantage of the Amazon Gaming Week offers

HP Pavilion Gaming 16-a0024ns – € 829.99 (old price € 949.99)

Last updated on 2021-02-16. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Steelseries Arctis Pro Gamedac Gaming Headphones – € 199.99 (old price € 279.99)

Offer Steelseries Arctis Pro Gamedac – Gaming Headphones, Certified High Resolution Sound, Ess Saber Dac Chip, Black GameDAC DAC and Headphone Amplifier transform any PS5, PS4, or PC into a high-performance sound source by bridging poor-quality, low-fidelity DACs

The world’s first certified high-resolution gaming sound system ensures you will hear 96kHz / 24-bit high-fidelity sound in full resolution without any clipping

Arctis Pro + GameDAC is the first gaming headphone system to include the legendary ESS Saber DAC, as well as the amplifier, with a dynamic range of 121 dB and -115 dB THD + N

SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse – € 66.99 (old price € 89.99)

SteelSeries Apex 7 Gaming Keyboard – € 140.99 (old price € 189.99)

Gaming Monitor LG 29UM69G-B – € 199.00 (old price € 299.00)

24.5 »HP 25X Gaming Monitor – € 164.00 (old price € 269.00)

34 ″ Curved Gaming Monitor MSI OPTIX – € 399.99 (old price € 599.99)

