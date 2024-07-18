Bodega Aurrera is the ideal store to find a wide variety of items that cover all your household needs. Whether you are remodeling, becoming independent or simply looking to have white goods ready for surprise guests, the company founded by Jerónimo Arango, currently a subsidiary of Walmart, offers you a wide range of excellent quality products at affordable prices.

In the Mamá Lucha catalog, with the motto of being “The champion of low prices”, you can find everything from pillows, cushions, sheets, towels, robes, bedspreads, mats, blankets and covers, all with a variety of sizes, designs and materials for all tastes and needs.

On the Bodega Aurrera website, the Restonic Orthopedic Ley Double Mattress + Box + 2 Standard Pillows stands out, which previously cost $8,669 and is now available for $6,399, with up to 12 months interest-free of $533.25.

Restonic MoonCare Mattress Features



The Restonic MoonCare Mattress ensures a restful and healthy sleep thanks to its high-quality materials. Here are its features:

◉ Medium to Semi-Firm Support: Ideal for people with lower back pain.

◉ Imported cotton stretch fabric: With hypoallergenic and antibacterial treatment.

◉ Mite prevention: 100% effective, for a restful sleep.

◉ Never Turn System: It does not require turning the mattress monthly, just rotate it every 3-4 months.

◉ Adaptability: It adjusts to the natural curvature of the body, providing support to the spine.

◉ Continuous Spring Technology: Provides uniformity, durability and better air circulation.

Specifications:



◉ Size: Double

◉ Model/Style: Law

◉ Assembled Product Width: 135 cm

◉ Assembled Product Length: 190cm

◉ Assembled Product Weight: 25 kg

◉ Filling material: Microspheres

◉ Number of Pieces: 4

◉ Number of Springs: 510

◉ Country of Origin: Mexico

◉ Manufacturing material: Steel

◉ Mattress: Pillow Top

◉ Package Contents:

◉ 1 Restonic double mattress (Random Legend, Leyen or MoonCare)

◉ 1 Double box made of upholstered wood (color may vary to brown or gray)

◉ 2 Bleden pillows

◉ Assembled Product Height: 25 cm

◉ Bed Pillow Size: Standard

◉ Bed Style: Bedding Set

◉ Warranty Information: 95% of the country covered for shipping issues, with home deliveries. The warranty applies only to the mattress under certain conditions.

◉ Color: May vary depending on production batch.

◉ Material: Continuous Springs and Cotton

◉ Rest System: Perfect Dream

◉ Cleaning and Maintenance: Clean with a semi-damp cloth, do not place hot objects on the mattress, rotate every 4 months.