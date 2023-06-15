Great day for Rigoberto Urán in the queen stage of the Tour of Switzerland: he rose in the general

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rigoberto Urán
Javier Lizon. efe
Rigoberto Urán
The Spanish Juan Ayuso was the winner of the fraction and Remco Evenepoel lost time.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Spanish Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) won alone in the queen stage of the Tour of Switzerland, the fifth, between Fiesch and La Punt, over 211 kilometers and with a high finish.
The Colombian Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) had a great stage, finishing in fourth place, 54 seconds behind, in a group in which the second classified in the fraction, the Danish Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek-Segafredo) became the new leader of the general classification.
The Swiss Felix Gall fell to second place and Ayuso, for now, closes the podium.
Urán moved up two positions in the general classification and is now in eighth place, 1 minute and 54 seconds behind Skjelmose Jensen.
For his part, Remco Evenepoel, the great favorite to win the race, lost one minute and 20 seconds at the finish line and is fourth overall, 46 seconds behind,
News in development.
