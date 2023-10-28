The Colombian boxer Jenny Arias This Friday, he gave Colombia its seventh gold medal at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. It is the world runner-up’s first gold medal in the tournament.

Arias defeated, in the bantamweight category, the Brazilian Tatiana de Jesús, who had just defeated the Chilean Denisse Bravo in the semifinals, on points.

The Colombian overcame a start in which the Brazilian was surpassing her to finally win the gold in a split decision, 3-2.

“The judges couldn’t handle me. I was down in the first two rounds, but in the last one I had to make an effort and push through,” Arias said. “This is one more step and I have to prepare well for the Olympics. Losing to 54 kilos was an excellent idea and I owe it to the coaching staff,” he added.

About the fight in which she won the gold, Arias related: “Professor Rafael (Iznaga) told me that we were coming down and that we had to score clear blows, to shoot, take a step back and counterpunch again. I didn’t come out desperate, but to try to score the shots I needed.

See also Pescara-Olimpus Rome and Naples-Eboli the championship semifinals “Professor Rafael (Iznaga) told me that we were coming down and that we had to score clear blows, to shoot, take a step back and counterpunch again.”

In this Olympic cycle, Arias had also won gold in the Central American and Caribbean Games and the Bolivarian Games, while in the South American Games she won the silver medal.

With his passage to the final, Arias secured an Olympic quota for Paris-2024, which will be his second participation after competing in Tokyo-2020.

In the other finals that Colombian boxing had this Friday, Angie Paola Valdés lost the gold medal fight against the Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira, in the 60 kg category.

Valdés had a good start to the fight and seemed superior in the first round, but then, in the second, Ferreira landed two blows on him that forced the referee to make a protection count.

In her desperation to come back, the Colombian found herself imprecise and could not reverse the result of the fight, which repeats what happened in the World Cup, in which Valdés won silver after losing against the same rival.

In the afternoon, Valeria Arboleda won another silver medal, in the 57 kg category, losing a 5-0 decision to the Brazilian Jucielén Cerqueira.

Cycling brings gold

With an exciting final sprint, Colombia won the women’s Madison event this Friday and won the second gold in track cycling at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

Although Mexico led a good part of the 120 laps, run in the Parque Peñalolén Velodrome, the pair made up of Lina Rojas and Lina Hernandez confirmed the comeback in the last lap to score 46 points in the endurance test.

And almost simultaneously, GOLD IN THE PIIIIST. Las Linas, Hernández and Rojas, won the gold in a race in the madison. Mexico, which continues with the claims, was second. Longest test on the track, gold number 8 for COL. Yes, one wanted it but it was not among the safest. pic.twitter.com/1Ka9fOg8sB —Santiago Hdez. (@santiagopajaro) October 27, 2023

The Mexican team, made up of Yarely Salazar and Antonieta Gaxiola, took silver by reaching 42 points and claimed victory even after the competition was over, due to an alleged violation of the coffee machines in a relay.

The United States, with 30 points, earned a brave bronze, as their plans were ruined on lap 28, when one of their riders, Chloe Patrick, was involved in a fall with Canadian Ngaire Barraclough.

The setback forced Canada to withdraw, faced with Barraclough’s inability to continue, but Patrick returned to the track and won, along with Colleen Gulick, the second metal for his delegation.

The cyclist Martha Bayona She became the first member of the Colombian delegation to repeat the gold medal at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

Bayona won the speed test this Friday, defeating the Mexican Yuli Verdugo in the final. The Colombian lost the first heat, but a complaint caused the victory to be taken away from her rival, then she won the second and achieved a very important victory.

Besides, Kevin Quintero He won the gold medal in the keirin.

SPORTS

With AFP

More Sports news