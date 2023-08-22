FromFabian Mueller close

Elon Musk is said to have spoken to Russian President Putin. Most recently, the Tesla boss was quite pro-Kremlin. The Pentagon asked.

New York – Tech billionaire Elon Musk is said to have informed the US Department of Defense about a personal conversation with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin last year. The magazine new Yorker referred to former senior Pentagon official Colin Kahl and another unnamed government official in a report.

The exchange with the Pentagon was actually about the use of the Starlink Internet satellite system operated by Musk’s space company SpaceX by the Ukrainian armed forces. At the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the tech entrepreneur donated Starlink receivers to the country and let them use them free of charge. Later, however, SpaceX did not seem to want to continue paying for the operation of the terminals. Musk told Pentagon employees about his conversation with Putin, he wrote new Yorker.

Tech mogul Elon Musk spoke to Putin: X boss initially denied

Such a conversation between Musk and the Kremlin chief had already been reported in the fall. The tech entrepreneur had publicly rejected this at the time. “I only spoke to Putin once and that was 18 months ago,” he wrote in a tweet. It was about space travel. In the end, SpaceX agreed to let Ukraine continue to use the Starlink terminals for the time being. That year, the US Department of Defense signed a contract with the company.

When exactly the renewed conversation with Putin should have taken place and what the two talked about remains in the report new Yorker not clear. All it said was that Musk had spoken of a “great conversation with Putin.”

Another interesting thing about a conversation with Putin would be that Musk had published ideas for a solution to the conflict at the time. Among other things, he had proposed Ukraine’s renunciation of the Crimean peninsula, which Russia had annexed in violation of international law, to end the war and referendums in Russian-occupied areas. In the face of Russian aggression, the ideas drew much criticism. (fmü/dpa)