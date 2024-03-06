It is strange that Andrés Merlos has not taken a foul in attack for Barracas. Unusual penalty they did not give to Brown (who tied it on the next play). Just the replay goes black when you see the contact 👀 pic.twitter.com/F0bUo1Wxnk — Marca de Gol (@marcadegol) October 31, 2021

The particularity, furthermore, is that in the replay the screen went black just when there was clear contact that should have been sanctioned as a penalty, in the match that Barracas ended up winning 2-1 around the hour mark to retain the lead with two days remaining.

The goal that was disallowed for Patronato is a scandal.pic.twitter.com/70aA7aUVWj — VarskySports (@VarskySports) July 26, 2022

No, it's not a coincidence. Pablo Dóvalo and Luis Lobo Medina ALWAYS favor Barracas Central. I can assure you that in the First National it was much more treacherous because they did not always broadcast it on TyC. The penalty that doesn't hit Sarmiento is INSANE. They can't lead anymore. pic.twitter.com/9eMP0YP4oo — Juan Ignacio Egido (@JuanchiEgido) March 6, 2024

At 19 minutes into the second half, Sergio Quiroga sent a free kick center into the area that was headed away by the defense, but the ball hit the outstretched arm of Francisco Álvarez and all of Sarmiento called for a penalty. However, Dóvalo made a gesture as if the hand was casual and took the side.

Minutes later, Luciano Gondou scored the result for the locals and scored the temporary 3-4, but Dóvalo was called by the VAR and annulled it.

Barracas won 5 to 3.

Pablo Dóvalo, on the court, may not see it for red. But for these cases there is the VAR, which today was from Lobo Medina. And for him it wasn't for expulsion either… Dear Mommy, the Arbitration 😅 pic.twitter.com/sReMrbyz8x — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) March 6, 2024

The match had another controversy in which Barracas defender Carlos Arce touched a ball with his hand inside the area and the referee did not sanction a penalty, and resumed quickly so that it would not be reviewed.