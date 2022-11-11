It Sinterklaas news still keeps viewers in suspense after yesterday’s much-discussed violent episode. Tonight there was only confusion: the steamer of Sinterklaas turns out to be at the bottom of the sea in Spain, but there is also a steamer in Hellevoetsluis.

Presenter Dieuwertje Blok was ‘very concerned’, she spoke tonight at the beginning of the Sinterklaas news. Those who hoped that there would be a definitive answer after yesterday’s cliffhanger were disappointed.

Behind Blok you could see how the steamer had sunk to the bottom of the sea before leaving Spain. But not long after that, during her search for the most beautiful spot in Hellevoetsluis, where Saint Nicholas is due to arrive tomorrow, reporter Rachel also found a steamboat.

Yesterday it became clear that Sinterklaas and all the Piets had hastily left the sinking ship, with all the presents and mold Ozosnel. It is unclear where Sint and his Pieten are now: a video connection from the studio proved impossible for Blok and no one was to be seen in the Grote Pietenhuis.

Reporter Rachel decided to board the ship in Hellevoetsluis, which turned out to be completely empty. Is this the real steamer and which ship sank? To her astonishment, she didn’t come across Sinterklaas inside, but the man who has been trying to keep her away from the most beautiful place in town all week.

It remains unclear until the last moment whether Sinterklaas will make his own entry and how he traveled. Are the images of the sunken boat real or is it secretly a toy boat and was everything a joke?

The steamer really seems to have sunk, doesn’t it? © NPO



crying children

The storyline of the Sinterklaas news caused quite a stir the past day. More than 1 million viewers saw last night’s episode a soaked Sinterklaas and pure panic among the Piets, because the steamer sank before it had even left Spain. Dieuwertje Blok, also dressed in a sweater with the word ‘chaos’, listened with concern.

Even Sinterklaas himself didn't like it last night.



Viewers of it Sinterklaas news are used to the run-up to the arrival not going smoothly, but now it looked really bad: Sinterklaas no longer believed that the boat could sail to the Netherlands and the mayor of Hellevoetsluis was already informed. Broadcaster NTR was forced to let it be known that it would be all right again this year, after many parents spoke of crying children on social media.

At the end of yesterday’s episode, the steamer was seen sinking. © NTR



While many viewers found the story of 2022 a bit intense, TV columnist Angela de Jong saw what she sees every year: a lot of panic, but an undoubtedly good ending. "You know where they're rubbing their hands in delight this week? On the editorial board of the Sinterklaas news' she wrote. 'Because they've done it again: the whole of the Netherlands is under the spell of Saint Nicholas. And even better: you don't hear about the soot wipes anymore.'

