Napoli has established itself as Serie A champion after a 33-year drought and Hirving Lozano has been part of this historic feat. The Mexican winger, who in fact did not have his best campaign with the club as of today, can be presumed as the only tricolor footballer who has become champion of the first division of boot football, something that will be difficult for someone else to achieve. soon.
Last weekend, at the Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli already received the Fiorentina team as official champion and the team was very clear that it was the day to have a party with their fans. Although, not everything was joy, because ‘Chucky’ himself had to leave the field after a hard blow that caused him a sprained knee, which has the people of the Mexican National Team very concerned because the future is not the most promising.
The injury has been more serious than what was initially estimated, which is why to this day. Within the Tri they value that Hirving could be dropped for the Nations League semifinal against the United States team in mid-June. Apparently, the knee issue requires a longer recovery time than some other type of sprain. At the same time, it is thought that the Mexican winger could be fit to play in the Gold Cup.
