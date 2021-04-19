ofMarion Neumann shut down

The health of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is worrying. Now the Russian opposition politician has apparently been transferred to a prison hospital.

Update from April 19, 12:45 p.m .: The condition of Alexej Navalny * is also a cause for concern within the EU (see first report). The EU foreign ministers are looking loudly dpaInformation on ways to get Russia to give in to the Ukraine crisis and how to deal with the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny.

The foreign ministers will hold a video conference this Monday (April 19). The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will also take part in the course of the day, it is said dpa further. The German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will comment on the meeting at 2 p.m. Navalny’s condition and his transfer to a hospital could be an issue.

Navalny brought to hospital on prison camp grounds: personal doctor criticizes sharply

Meanwhile, there is news about the transfer of the Kremlin opponent Navalny to a hospital (see first report). The clinic to which the 44-year-old was transferred is a facility on the premises of another prison camp, the prison authorities said loudly dpa-Information in Moscow with. According to the authorities, Navalny is also examined by a general practitioner every day. “With the patient’s consent, he was prescribed vitamin therapy,” the message says. The hospital in the Vladimir region to the east of Moscow specializes in “continuous monitoring” of such patients.

Navalny’s personal doctor Anastassija Wassiljewa contradicted the authorities via Twitter. He was not taken to a hospital, but to another prison camp, where prisoners suffering from tuberculosis could also be treated. “This is not a hospital at all where they can diagnose treatment for their problems,” she wrote.

Great concern for Navalny: Kremlin opponents now transferred to hospital – status “satisfactory”

First report from April 19, 12.25 p.m .: Moscow – On Sunday (April 18) there was alarming news about the state of health of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny *. According to his doctors, the detainee was threatened with cardiac arrest. The day before, on Saturday (April 17), both Navalny’s personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva and three of her colleagues had requested access to their patient in the prison camp.

More news followed on Monday morning (April 19). Navalny has now been transferred to a prison hospital. The prison authorities announced this loudly dpa-Information with. The state of health of the opponent was therefore described as “satisfactory”. According to AFP information, Navalny is also said to have agreed to take vitamins. The authorities communicated this further. The hospital is located on the site of the penal camp in the small town of Pokrov.

Navalny: Kremlin opponents transferred to prison hospital – Russia threatened with force-feeding

Navalny has been on hunger strike for more than two and a half weeks *. The 44-year-old protested against the conditions of detention in the prison camp. Since then, there have been increasing reports of his condition worsening. Apparently, Russia even threatened force-feeding as a result.

Navalny moved to hospital – international politics intervenes

After doctors and friends of the Russian opponents of the Kremlin sounded the alarm, international politics intervened. Last Sunday, the USA, EU and Germany asked the Russian leadership to give the opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin medical access. Washington even threatened consequences if Navalny died in custody.

Navalny had survived an assassination attempt with the neurotoxin Novitschok * in Russia in August and had been treated for months in Germany. He was sentenced to several years in prison in February. (nema with dpa / AFP) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

