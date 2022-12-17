VDL Nedcar will have to hurry if they want to bring in a new customer to build cars after BMW.

The Netherlands may not have that many car brands (anymore), but there is still a prominent car factory below us in Born. VDL Nedcar, you know them. Nedcar has been active for BMW for about ten years now, assembling their compact models (mainly the MINI Countryman and BMW X1). However, that cooperation is coming to an end and that means that the last Dutch BMW will be screwed together by 2024.

Future VDL Nedcar

BMW was not VDL Nedcar’s first client, many Mitsubishi, Volvo and DAF models have seen the light of day in Born in the past. That’s how it usually works: the collaboration comes to an end and so it’s time for a new collaboration. Not only does this ensure that the chimney continues to smoke, it also provides security for the factory’s 4,000 employees. Logically, there would already be a manufacturer eager to erase the name BMW on the whiteboard in the foyer and write their own name on it. Unfortunately it doesn’t work that way this time.

‘Sinking ship’

Because that new collaboration has not (yet) been found. This is much to the concern of FNV Metaal. The director of that union, Ron Peters, says that patience is running out. For example, FNV would speak of a ‘sinking ship’. According to them, VDL is at an advanced stage with several parties, but there should actually be an agreement by now. “Every time the management promises that they will come with messages, but nothing comes.” According to Peters. VDL does not inform FNV which parties are currently closest, so they are also quite in the dark. If nothing is achieved, all your employees will suddenly be laid off. Go explain that and pay for it.

Ever seen cars from Born?

A potential customer of VDL Nedcar is/was Rivian, which may be starting to take shape thanks to the unwillingness to cooperate with Mercedes. American startup Canoo was also about to send their sheet metal to Born, but decided against this anyway. FNV is already feeling the storm: Peters says that they have ‘little confidence that cars can still be made after 2024’. (through BNR)

This article Major concerns about ‘sinking ship’ VDL Nedcar appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Great #concern #sinking #ship #VDL #Nedcar