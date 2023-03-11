UEFA Champions League It is a competition full of surprises and emotions, one of the most spectacular in this sport without a doubt. It is full of everything and it is an open catalog of luxury, with the most spectacular things that can be enjoyed in European football at club level. Goals, plays, historic matches and above all epic comebacks.
But there is a complicated piece of information that lurks and persecutes the witches, Liverpool and the eintracht frankfurt and it is that after being thrashed resoundingly, they need a miracle to reverse the situation and be able to advance to the next phase in the Champions League. The devastating data comes to life at this moment and it is that according to the Uefanever anyone, has raised a game with three goals against as a visitor. The picture is quite gray despite the fact that there are important names on the list of those affected, such as Liverpool Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool
Liverpool has already been the protagonist in epic and historic comebacks, for example against Barcelona. In the first leg, they fell against the culés by a win of 3-0but when playing the second leg match in Anfield, everything changed and that is that the English achieved a spectacular comeback with a result of 4-0, taking them directly to the semifinal of the Champions League.
FC Barcelona
In the season 2016-2017Barcelona also achieved a memorable comeback against psg in the round of 16. In the first leg, PSG won 4-0 in Paris, but in the second leg in the Camp NouBarcelona achieved an impressive comeback from 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. The feat was led by the Argentine striker, Lionel Messiwho scored two goals and contributed two others in the win.
AS Roma
In the 2017-2018 season, AS Roma overcame a 3-goal deficit against FC Barcelona in the quarterfinals, winning the second leg at the Olympic Stadium 3-0.
He Liverpool will have the one that seems the most difficult path among the others. You will have to travel and visit the Santiago Bernabeu to achieve a landslide victory with which they manage to advance to the next phase. It won’t be easy, because Real Madrid is one of the most important and powerful teams in Europe. The English team not only needs to score a significant number of goals, he must also prevent Real Madrid from scoring to have a real chance in the series.
