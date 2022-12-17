We are very pleased to return to the activity that the Board of Trustees had without interruption, prior to the covid-19 pandemic. Today, Saturday, December 17, we carried out the official closure of the programs MATEBASICO and LEO (Letters, Spanish and Spelling), which we apply from September to date in different primary schools in our municipality.

The homework of to return to the schools had uncertainty before the decision of the institutions to open the doors to us, as well as of the same family parents for sending their children to said courses. However, the will of the educational community, supervisors and directors was greater so that their students had a gradual reincorporation into school activity.

According to figures obtained by the organization Mexicanos Primero, the students of at least basic level they would have an educational and learning lag of almost 4 years; Therefore, the Educational area of ​​our Board of Trustees managed to return to the classroom with all the protocols, dreaming that at some point the MATEBASIC and LEO cycle could be closed with total success.

This success was achieved with the 8 primary schools served: Remberto Gil Pérez, Club de Leones, Miguel Crespo Mariscal, Benito Juárez García, Manuel Ávila Camacho, Gregorio Torres Quintero, Gabriel M. López and Prim. Libertad, with the combo of programs already mentioned.

It all came together in one closing ceremony where one by one the students attended received recognition for having completed the workshop of their choice, together with the directors of their primary schools for accepting our programs.

At the ceremony, our general director, Lic. Gustavo Romero Franco, thanked the trust of the schools served that despite the uncertainty due to the ravages of the pandemic still present they worked together with us to regularize their students in Spanish and Mathematics. In the same way, the message was for the parents who once again gave their vote to our noble projects in favor of their children.

This fills us with pride. We were able to verify and witness the real return to the educational activity that we had to pause. With this closure, we realized that we were ready to reactivate our projects and seek the confidence of the educational and relatives of our municipality.

Perhaps the wait was long and in total uncertainty, but we did not let our guard down or stop preparing to return.

The end of the year 2022 is just around the corner and we are also preparing for it, as well as for the beginning of the year 2023; where we will continue to increase the line of beneficiaries of this organism and above all, the social impact that distinguishes us.

Thank you once again for your trust and for waiting together with us for this reactivation. We are heading to our 60th anniversary.

With gratitude for your reading, see you next Saturday.

PS Let’s start with the list of resolutions for 2023.

